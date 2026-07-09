Broncos Coach Reacts to Encouraging New Bo Nix Update

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was limited during the offseason program, adding a sense of intrigue for the team’s upcoming training camp.

Nix played in all 17 regular-season games for the second straight season. He led the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game in 2025 only to miss the contest due to a broken bone in his ankle. He had two procedures to address the issue this offseason.

An apparently recent workout video provides reason for optimism.

Broncos’ Bo Nix Gets Davis Webb’s Attention With Workout Video

Nix’s two procedures delayed his participation in the Broncos’ offseason program. One procedure repaired the broken bone, and the other was to clean up the area.

He was not a full participant when he returned to the practice field.

A video recently posted by QB Country–a private trainer with facilities in several states, including Colorado and Nix’s home state of Alabama–suggests that the third-year passer should be just fine when training camp opens on July 31.

“[target emoji] Broncos QB @BoNix10 hard at work. #BroncosCountry” QB Country captioned the post on Instagram on July 8 that included the video, which they also shared on X on July 9.

The video is not dated, and the Broncos’ QB did not run at all. He moved his feet well, though.

Nix’s health is the Broncos’ top storyline before training camp, per NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack.

“Bo Nix should be full go for training camp after suffering a broken ankle in last season’s Divisional Round win,” Kownack wrote on July 9, “but every step in the process bears watching when someone this important to a franchise is returning from injury.”

Among the reactions to the post was new Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb. He is the team’s former QB coach who received a promotion this offseason.

That promotion includes play-calling duties, adding more intrigue around Nix and the Broncos.

Bo Nix, Davis Webb Have to Get on Same Page

Kownack noted that Nix’s wide receiver corps now includes former Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle. How the Broncos deploy him and Courtland Sutton will be something to monitor. Likewise, which of the Broncos’ other receivers steps up will be worth watching.

However, Nix’s transition to Webb as the play-caller checked in as Kownack’s No. 2-ranked storyline for the team. Webb is taking over that role from Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“Webb has been learning under Payton since then, so nothing will be unrecognizable, but Nix still will need to get used to a new voice in his helmet,” Kownack wrote. “Any improvement for a 14th-ranked scoring offense on a team that already won 14 games last season would be massive in the AFC race.”

Nix led the NFL in pass attempts in 2025, finishing eighth in passing yards.

Finding a better balance is key for Webb and the Broncos, whose only veteran addition of note was Waddle. Defensively, they allowed two starters–defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and linebacker Dre Greenlaw–to leave in free agency. They cut ties with the latter.

That leaves Webb taking over as OC as not only a significant change in its own right and for Nix, but one of the Broncos’ biggest decisions of the 2026 offseason.