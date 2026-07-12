Broncos Get Good News About Bo Nix After Recent Update

The Denver Broncos can end their wondering, if there was any, regarding Bo Nix after the third-year quarterback drew attention in recent days.

Nix broke a bone in his ankle during the Broncos’ win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. He missed the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, which the Broncos lost, and underwent two procedures to address his ankle this offseason.

Denver has maintained that he will be full-go in training camp, which continues to seem likely.

Bo Nix Update Bodes Well for Broncos

In a video shared by QB Country, Nix threw some passes while displaying footwork in the pocket, albeit all against no rush. Still, the video drew attention from Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb and appeared to bode well for Nix ahead of training camp.

However, there was no date on the video, aside from when it was posted, leading to cautious optimism about the former No. 12 overall pick.

The Broncos and fans got some much-needed clarity on Sunday.

“This video of Bo Nix’s work w @QBCountry trainers was indeed from last week and not another time this offseason, I’m told,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans reported on X on July 12, reposting the original clip.

“Nix said after season his training plan wouldn’t change w/ankle rehab. Interested if that’s still the case after bone-spur removal.”

QB Country originally shared the video on their Instagram page, which is where Webb noticed it.

Time will tell just how healthy Nix is, but there has been no reason to believe that he will be limited much, if at all, when the Broncos reconvene later this month. That is good news because, as the AFCCG showed, Nix is the key for the Broncos.

Broncos’ Offense Expected to Take Step Forward in 2026

Nix’s health is paramount for the Broncos, who ranked 10th overall and 14th in scoring during the 2025 regular season.

They were 11th in passing yards, despite Nix leading the NFL in attempts. The Broncos are expected to take a step forward in Webb’s first year as OC and play-caller. Webb takes over latter role from head coach Sean Payton.

“The Broncos finished last season 15th in offensive DVOA, FTN’s efficiency metric that accounts for strength of schedule, and 18th in points per drive (2.06),” The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen wrote on July 10. “The hope is that a fresh voice like Webb’s can clean up some of the Broncos’ procedural issues.

“All of the ingredients for a top-10 offense are there, but it’ll depend on quarterback Bo Nix taking the next step.”

Ngueyn cited Nix’s proclivity for winning games late last season.

However, the analyst added that the Broncos’ young passer must “improve his accuracy to become more consistent.” Nix completed 63.4% of his passes during the 2025 regular season. That is nearly three full percentage points lower than his rookie mark.

Bo Nix Urged to Improve Accuracy

The devil was in the details for Nix. Nguyen cited specific instances where the Broncos QB’s accuracy–often billed as one of, if not his best, attributes–can stand to improve.

“He ranked among the worst passers in the league in percentage of throws off target. He missed several deep passes that were schemed open,” Nguyen wrote. “And he failed to throw for over 4,000 yards despite leading the league in pass attempts. He’s proven he’s capable of high-level play, but he needs to show that he can do it more often.”

Nix’s deep-ball accuracy has been a topic of discussion since the pre-draft process.

The Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. That should go a long way toward helping Nix improve with his accuracy. Be it on deep shots or short passes, the wideout’s speed can exploit defenses from any spot on the field.