Broncos Predicted to Land National Champion to Help Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos benefitted greatly from their rookie class’ strong contributions. But with Nix needing more firepower for next year and in the long term, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka could be a solution in the 2025 draft.

He also helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season.

“Denver’s magical 2024 season came to a close in Buffalo in the Wild Card Round — a game that revealed the missing pieces of what the Broncos’ rebuild has provided thus far,” The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs wrote on January 20.

“Sean Payton will need more playmakers in order to take the next step. Enter Egbuka, who is a well-built route runner who has been consistently productive amid several quarterbacks and running mates in the WR room at Ohio State. He’s a shifty separator who would pair well with the size of Courtland Sutton.”

A true senior, Egbuka recorded his second 1,000-yard season of his collegiate career in 2024, finishing with 1,011 and 10 touchdowns on 81 receptions.

Egbuka had six grabs for 64 yards in the championship game loss to Notre Dame.

Egbuka played in a bowl game in all four of his seasons at Ohio State, going from primarily operating as a return man as a freshman to being one of the primary options on offense this past season.

Emeka Egbuka Could Be Broncos’ Amon-Ra St. Brown

Broncos QB Bo Nix attempted the sixth-most passes in the NFL in 2024. But they averaged the third-fewest yards before catch per attempt.

That undermines their seventh-place ranking in yards after catch per reception.

“Egbuka has the natural play strength, frame, and technical detail to play on the outside at both outside designations,” Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller wrote on January 20. However, his skill set would be best utilized in the slot, allowing him full freedom to operate as the route-running savant he is.”

“Egbuka’s lackluster top-end explosiveness theoretically limits his ceiling, but he’s in a similar mold to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has rounded into one of the most dangerous pass-catchers in the league.”

The Lions had the 11th-fewest YBC per reception and were No. 1 in YAC per reception.

If Egbuka could have a similar impact on the Broncos, it would alleviate some concern about Nix’s deep ball consistency.

Broncos Passing Game Needs Boost Around Bo Nix

The Broncos must get more out of the passing game, especially if they are going to have Nix throw it as often as he did as a rookie. Still, that boost may not need to come from an addition to the wide receiver room.

The Broncos have needs at running back and tight end. They cycled through several options during the season at both spots without finding a clear-cut solution.

Both positions could be more appealing options in the draft, and they are almost certainly more pressing. Sutton is under contract for one more season. Two receivers – Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin – are among the Broncos rookies to see notable playing time in 2024.

The Broncos found ways to involve 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims on offense too.

They could pass on a first-round receiver knowing they have more there than at running back or, even more, at tight end.