Broncos Named ‘Fit’ for Former QB After Bo Nix’s Historic Season

The Denver Broncos were one of the most surprising teams in 2024, snapping a nearly decade-long playoff drought. There are some holes on the roster still. One in particular should be of interest to Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix.

Among the most pressing is the “joker” role. It is a key part of Payton’s offenses used to exploit mismatches in opposing defense.

The 2024 draft figures to have several potential options, including a former college tight end.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski plotted the top draft fits for multiple 2024 tight ends, including Penn State’s Tyler Warren. A popular projected target for the Broncos, Warren’s previous position change only adds to his appeal.

“Penn State’s Tyler Warren is a modern tight end who’s capable of making an impact from a multitude of alignments,” Sobleski wrote on January 17. “The former high school quarterback started being used differently each week. He could be found out wide, in the slot, as a wing, in line, as a fullback or even at quarterback.”

The 6-foot-6, 246-pound Warren finished the season with 108 receptions for 1,244 yards. Both figures led all Power 4 tight ends. Warren also hauled in a career-high 8 touchdowns.

He won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2024.

“Denver would be wise to continue upgrading around its rookie quarterback,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote on December 4. “A more athletic and versatile version of current Broncos tight end Adam Trautman, Warren is very much a Sean Payton type of tight end. He can play inline or the “F” role and would expand the Broncos’ playbook.”

Trautman led all Broncos tight ends with 188 receiving yards and 2 TDs on 13 receptions, becoming a semi-reliable option for Nix down the stretch.

Michigan’s Colston Loveland a Viable Plan B if Broncos Miss on Tyler Warren

Warren could be gone by the time the Broncos go on the clock. They have the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 draft. However, Sobleski also listed the Broncos as a fit for Michigan’s Colston Loveland who could remain on the board long enough to warrant a small move up via trade.

“Loveland is an athletic and fluid tight end who served as a primary target in Michigan’s run-dominated offense over the last two seasons,” Sobleski wrote. “The Wolverines knew they had a special talent at the position and tried to manufacture touches for him, which is why he led the squad in all three major receiving categories.

“No prospect in the class projects to be a better pure Y-tight end. He has plenty of experience working in-line while doubling as an excellent target.”

Sobleski noted that Loveland’s stock did not rise or fall, and much of that was due to QB play.

The tight end did suffer a shoulder injury that kept him out of Michigan’s bowl appearance.

Loveland finished the season with 582 yards and 5 TDs on 56 receptions. He had a 45-649-4 line in 2023, helping Michigan win the national championship.

“How good was Sean Payton’s offense when Drew Brees could throw to peak Jimmy Graham? The Broncos could try to replicate that magic with quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland,” B/R wrote in a mock draft from November 2024.

“The Broncos don’t have a tight end who can serve as Nix’s security blanket, let alone one who’s also a legitimate threat over the middle of the field and down the seam. Parson’s final point is important: Loveland can make Nix better, which would make Denver significantly better in the coming years.”

Finding that missing piece is essential for Nix and the Broncos.

Sean Payton Must Upgrade Broncos TE Position for Bo Nix

“The Broncos since Payton arrived haven’t been able to acquire or develop a player who can consistently create mismatches in the middle of the field,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on January 18. “Finding that player is easier said than done.

“Broncos general manager George Paton, who spoke after the coach Wednesday, said he is operating with the assumption the team has roughly $52 million in cap space this offseason. Denver has its own picks in each of the first four rounds for the first time since 2021. There are multiple paths to potentially acquiring a new central figure in the offense, and finding one is critical if the Broncos are going to achieve the vision they laid out Wednesday.”

The lack of a game-changing “joker” has hindered the Broncos under Payton. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. ostensibly filled the role in 2024.

Payton has said the role is not a wide receiver, but rather a running back or tight end.

“We use the term ‘joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The ‘joker’ player for us is – it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups.”

The Broncos head coach spoke during the season about the importance of painting a clear picture for Nix. The rookie set several franchise records, solidifying the position.

He can do that more effectively by finding the missing piece to his offense, the “joker.”