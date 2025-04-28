Broncos Adding 4,600-Yard, 54-TD Local Product After NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have added another potential weapon to their arsenal. Heading into Bo Nix’s second season, the Broncos made a concerted effort to upgrade his options, and that could continue with Colorado School of Mines wide receiver Max McLeod.

A 6-foot-3 pass-catcher in the same physical mold as most of the Broncos’ other options, McLeod is a Bainbridge, Washington native.

Per 9News’ Mike Klis on April 28, McLeod received an invite to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

He is coming off a productive career with the Orediggers, including entering 2024 on the D2football.com Elite 100 Watchlist First Team. He earned a spot on the second team.

In all three of his collegiate campaigns, McLeod posted at least 72 receptions, 1,078 yards, and 10 touchdowns – his final line in 2024. He was a DII All-American in 2022 and 2023, earning consensus first-team honors in the latter.

He left the Orediggers with a 290-4,688-54 career line.

Max McLeod Fits Broncos Mold

The Broncos have eight receivers under standard contracts with a ninth on the way in rookie Pat Bryant. McLeod would be one of three listed under 6 feet tall if he signed with the Broncos, joining fellow rookie Courtney Jackson, a UDFA, and All-Pro return man Marvin Mims Jr.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes bigger options on the perimeter, and that is where McLeod faces both his greatest opportunity to make the team and the stiffest competition.

Courtland Sutton tops the depth chart.

Behind him is a hodgepodge that includes Bryant, Mims, Jackson, veterans A.T. Perry, Michael Bandy, Trent Sherfield, and second-year players Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin Jr. Latching on with his collegiate hometown team could prove tricky for McLeod.

Still, possibly landing on the Broncos’ practice squad or even being a phone call away as an injury replacement remain potential options for McLeod.

He certainly spoke as though he would not back down when the time comes to prove himself.

The Broncos will hold rookie minicamp in early May. That will be McLeod’s first opportunity to make hay in the race to earn a spot within the organization. After that, OTAs from May 27 through May 29 and June 3 through June 5.

Mandatory minicamp is from June 10 through June 12, and then there will be training camp and the preseason in August.

Former Orediggers WR Max McLeod Touts Game

McLeod spoke with NFL Draft Diamonds before the 2025 draft, in which he went unselected. He is confident in what he can do at the next level, though.

“Above all else, I am a competitor. I believe I am a versatile playmaker with sure hands, quickness and the ability to create separation. My substantial game experience has developed a high football IQ and the ability to rapidly adjust to any situation during a game,” McLeod told NDD before the event, saying he would do, “anything to help the team win.”

“I strive to be a great teammate and will always work as hard as I can to help the team achieve our goals. I am a coachable player and am always looking to learn and make myself better.”

A two-degree graduate athlete, with an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering and my master’s degree in Engineering and Technology Management, McLeod is also self-aware. Asked for his greatest weakness, McLeod’s answer did not necessarily refer to football.

“The pressure that I bring upon myself,” McLeod said. “I often discredit my accomplishments and am not satisfied with my efforts. Good isn’t good enough.”