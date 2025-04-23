Broncos Trade Pitch Lands Award-Winner After Eyebrow-Raising Comments

Following their first playoff berth since 2015 and an aggressive free agency that saw them address their most pressing needs, the Denver Broncos are ripe for a blockbuster trade.

Moreover, the rumor mill could be churning in their favor.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager reported that the Cleveland Browns are fielding trade calls for the No. 2 overall pick. That has fueled speculation about the Broncos possibly getting involved in a trade to land Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

DNVR Broncos posted a trade proposal to move up in the draft from No. 20 to No. 2 for Hunter on X on April 22, asking if fans would agree.

Broncos get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 2 overall)

Browns get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 20 overall)

2025 second-round pick (No. 51 overall)

2026 first-round pick

2026 second-round pick

“The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are fielding trade inquiries for their early picks in the NFL draft, sources told ESPN’s Peter Schrager,” ESPN wrote on April 22.

“Although the Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they are not entertaining offers for the first overall pick, sources told Schrager that the Browns, who have the second pick, and the Giants, who pick third, have received trade calls over the past 48 hours — and that neither team is outwardly rejecting those overtures.”

Travis Hunter Wants to Be Where Broncos Are

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that the Broncos were one of the teams exploring a trade up in the draft. Broncos general manager George Paton told media members on April 17 that he had talked with other teams and expects an uptick in activity.

Paton raised eyebrows with high praise for Hunter, who wants to continue playing cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL just as he did in college at Colorado for the Buffaloes.

The Broncos GM believes Hunter should be allowed to do just that.

“He can be whatever he wants to be, he’s that talented. We’re still working through [what position he would play],” Paton told reporters in March. “I think he’s going to play – he should play on both sides of the ball. So I’ll just leave it at that.”

Heisman Winner. Two-Way Player. Just getting started. Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft Tape🎥#Big12FB | @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/bR1Gnt9DRx — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) April 22, 2025

That the Broncos would work through such details about a player who is projected to come off the board well before the Broncos go on the clock is notable.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner’s previous comments make it even more intriguing.

“I wish I could go to the Broncos just to stay in Colorado,” Hunter told the hosts of the “Kickin’ It with Dee” podcast in an episode published on October 3. “People just welcomed us with open arms, and they showed us love that we would never have gotten in a different spot.”

Broncos Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Travis Hunter

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, a multi-outlet analyst, believes Hunter would fit well with the Broncos. Particularly, Baldinger would like Hunter for head coach Sean Payton.

“He’s got to be in the right place, I think, with an experienced coach like Sean,” Baldinger said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on April 22. “Sean was there for the whole pro day. Now I’m sure he came out, he’s a 45-minute drive, whatever, to Boulder. Let’s go see what’s going on. I’m sure that was part of it.

“I think part of it was what would Sean Payton do with a guy like Travis Hunter? How would he use him? That would be a fun experiment. Because I think he would maximize him without breaking him down.”

Sean Payton and George Paton doing their due diligence and are in attendance at Colorado University for the Buffs’ Pro Day What would be the trade package to move up in the draft and get Travis Hunter to Denver? pic.twitter.com/UhPanqVShQ — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) April 4, 2025

“You put him with Patrick Surtain on defense, all right. That’s entertaining by itself. They’d have two guys that can match up with your No. 1 wide receiver and would probably fight to go match up against Ladd McConkey. Whoever it is – Xavier Worthy. Whatever team they’re playing, there’d be a battle to see who’s gonna line up,” Baldinger said.

“On offense, oh my gosh. That would just be so much fun. Would it be worth X amount of No. 1 [pick]s? I would do it just because I want to see it happen.”