$13 Million Former 2nd-Round Pick Teases Vikings Contract Talks in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings might not be done adding to their trenches despite addressing both sides of the ball in free agency, and they might not stick to the 2025 draft either. Former Vikings guard Dalton Risner said the team has recently shown an interest in him.

Risner, 29, was a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2019. He appeared in 10 games in 2024, starting eight after taking over at right guard for Ed Ingram.

Risner started 11 of 15 games at left guard for the Vikings in 2023 and could return for 2025.

“Minnesota has shown interest in bringing me back, but only to an extent. They went out and signed a guard for a lot of money. So it’d have to be the other side of the ball, and Blake Brandel’s a heck of a football player, so. I don’t know what their plan would be with me,” Risner told a fan during a live TikTok stream on April 16.

“If they’re willing to work with me, I’m willing to work with them, because I love Minnesota so much. And that’s saying something. I would not say that for every team.”

Risner was clear that he was still a free agent, but he expects to find a new home.

“I’m not on a team right now,” Risner told another fan. “But I will be on a team soon. I could imagine. What do you guys think? Do you guys think it’s the Minnesota Vikings? Do you guys think it’s back to Denver? Do you guys think it’s the Cincinnati Bengals? I don’t know.

“Maybe I am signing with the Vikings, maybe I’m not. I’m in talks with multiple teams, so we’ll see what happens. We’ll see where this journey leads us.”

Dalton Risner Could Rejoin Re-Tooled Vikings OL

Risner is coming off a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Vikings in 2024 that he signed after an extended stay in free agency. That could make for a smoother process this time if the Vikings follow through on the idea.

With $13.4 million in career earnings, Risner appears open to returning on a fair market deal, which was a sticking point in 2024.

Spotrac projects Risner’s market value at a two-year, $6.7 million pact.

The Vikings signed guard Will Fries to a five-year, $87.7 million contract in free agency this offseason, pairing him with former Indianapolis Colts teammate Ryan Kelly (two-year, $18 million).

Risner earned the Vikings’ third-best pass blocking grade while Brandel ranked 11th in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings’ potential interest in Risner underscores that there remains work to be done.

Vikings Projected to Draft National Champion OL

Kelly turns 32 years old in May. And while Fries is 27, both players missed at least seven games last season. ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected the Vikings to select Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2025 draft.

“Jackson would represent an upgrade over Blake Brandel at the other guard spot,” Kiper wrote on April 16. “Jackson has some really strong movement traits.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Jackson the OT6 and No. 48 overall prospect in the class.

“Highly recruited out of Texas, he didn’t ascend to meet some of his sky-high expectations at left guard, but he was the unsung hero of the Buckeyes’ 2024 national championship run after kicking out to left tackle to replace an injured Josh Simmons for the final nine games,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“His left tackle tape was better than what he showed at left guard, forcing NFL teams to reevaluate his best positional fit. Though not an overpowering drive blocker, Jackson moves well out of his stance with the flexibility/length/strength combination to latch and occupy defenders with his hands. His processing gradually improved each season, and he didn’t look like a fish out of water in space.”

“Jackson’s sustain and recovery hiccups must be addressed by an NFL coaching staff, but his athletic traits and play strength should translate well to the next level,” Brugler wrote. “He projects as an NFL starter, and his tape shows a player with true tackle-guard versatility.”

Brugler gave Jackson a second-round grade. The Vikings do not own a pick in the round, with their next pick after No. 24 coming at No. 97 overall.