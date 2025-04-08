Broncos Urged to Make $26 Million Decision on Pro Bowler Amid Mutual Interest

The Denver Broncos have put several of their current players on hold, awaiting decisions on potential contract extensions. 2019 Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton is in that group, and has expressed his desire to remain with the Broncos for the rest of his career.

Broncos brass, for their part, has expressed similar sentiments about Sutton. However, a deal remains yet to be completed as he enters the final year of a four-year, $60.8 million contract.

The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler believes the Broncos should reward Sutton before it is too late.

“Sutton doesn’t turn 30 until October with a contract that expires after next fall. I’d extend Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto before I’d extend Big Court — but I’d extend him, nonetheless,” Keeler wrote on March 31. “If coach Sean Payton doesn’t pull the Brink’s truck up to Sutton’s front porch, some other team will.”

Keeler cited Spotrac’s projected three-year, $79.8 million market value for Sutton, arguing rewarding him could pay dividends for the Broncos down the road with their younger wideouts.

“That’s a lot of scratch for a guy on the wrong side of 30 with a history of knee problems. The length might be too short for Sutton, who wants to retire a Bronco,” Keeler wrote. “But in the meantime, a growing offense with a second-year QB needs all the big brothers it can hang onto right now. The wide receiver room without Sutton, while talented, is still awfully young. The kids in the skill position room look up to him. They’re going to follow his lead. They’re also going to remember how he’s treated by Payton and the Penners in the months to come.”

Broncos Want Courtland Sutton Long-Term

Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton have spoken optimistically about retaining Sutton, who will not skip the voluntary offseason program as he did in 2024.

“Courtland’s one of our guys. Team captain,” Paton told reporters in February. “I’ve said this for a couple years in a row: We want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time. We’ll meet with his agent here like we always do with all the agents.”

Payton referred the matter back to Paton, but he did express similar sentiments about Sutton.

“We felt like he had a real good season. He’s important to what we’re doing,” Payton told reporters in February. “All of that will happen in time.”

The Broncos are also high on young receivers Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin, all of whom are entering their third year or less. The Broncos have not added another veteran, which is a good sign for Sutton’s standing this season.

Offseason Trend Could Prove Ominous for Courtland Sutton

The Broncos ended Sutton’s holdout in 2024 by reworking his deal. Several of his peers in similar situations have been shown the door this offseason, with Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams both changing teams, albeit under wholly different circumstances.

The biggest difference for Sutton is that the Broncos have openly said they want to keep him around.

That has yet to yield a new deal, though.

They must address the elephant in the room at some point, though. After Sutton posted an 81-catch, 1,081-yard, 8-touchdown season, Keeler believes the Broncos should reward the wideout sooner rather than later.

“Adds up to about $26 million per season, I’d say,” Keeler wrote after noting Sutton’s contributions on and off the field. “He’s earned it.”