Sean Payton Blamed for Broncos’ $23 Million Letdown Amid Trade Speculation

The Denver Broncos took a gamble when they signed two-time Pro Bowler and veteran tight end Evan Engram in free agency during the 2025 offseason.

One year into the deal, the Broncos’ decision appears suspect at best, as Engram failed to be the kind of receiving threat the team built him up to be, and the coaching staff appeared unable to find ways to utilize him more effectively.

This coming season, both sides must be better.

Broncos’ Evan Engram Draws Strong Words Over Underwhelming First Season

Engram, who turns 32 in September, had 461 yards and 1 touchdown on 50 receptions for the Broncos during the 2025 regular season.

He signed a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency during the 2025 offseason. His injury history followed him to Denver, though he only missed one contest. Still, the lack of production and his expiring contract make this an important season for Engram.

The Broncos need him to step up in 2026.

“They just need the tight end to create issues in the middle of the field. They don’t do well in the middle of the field, Troy Renck said on “Hot Takes” on July 17. “I’m saying get him to 600 [yards] and 4 touchdowns, or 550 and 3 touchdowns. He’s just got to be more productive than last year and more first downs in the middle of the field.

“They don’t need big numbers from Engram. It’s like the pitcher with his third pitch. If I’m a fastball-slider guy, I’ve got to have a change-up. That’s called the ‘show-me pitch,’ so the hitter has it in his mind I could throw that pitch. They just need their tight end to be ‘They could throw to the tight end in the middle of the field. They don’t have to, but we’ve seen them do it. So, they might.’”

Renck said that the Broncos “basically have allowed teams to eliminate that as a possibility.” He also said their current approach with Engram and the tight ends “hurts the overall offense.”

Bo Nix notably threw more passes to the middle of the field within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage than any other zone last season, per Pro Football Focus. Engram was the Broncos’ third-most-targeted pass-catcher behind wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.

That does not mean there was not an issue.

Sean Payton Called Out Over Evan Engram

Renck’s co-host, Eric Goodman, was in agreement about Engram being a disappointment in his first season with the Broncos.

“The two biggest mind-f**** in training camp last year were this: Watching them run outside zone that they never used,” Goodman said. “Evan Engram was one of the stars of training camp. ‘Look at this guy. Oh, my God. Getting open over the middle. Look at this speed!’”

However, Goodman said Broncos head coach Sean Payton should at least share the blame.

“They rarely used him,” Goodman said. “We can point the finger, certainly, at Evan Engram and say, ‘How come your production wasn’t better?’ But can’t you also point the finger at Sean Payton and say, ‘How come he was only on the field for 42% of the snaps, when you already knew he wasn’t a great blocker?

“How do you even use that as an excuse that that’s why he’s on the field 42% of the time?’ Isn’t that lack of production having to do more with putting him on the field?”

Trade Speculation Looms Over Evan Engram

Engram earned the second-lowest run-blocking grade of his career last season, per PFF. That is where Adam Trautman–who also earned the second-lowest run blocking grade of his career in 2025–is supposed to pick up the slack as the more traditional option.

To that end, the Broncos could arguably do a better job of utilizing Engram in the slot rather than in-line.

Last season, Engram’s snaps skewed more towards in-line, as they have for most of his career.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars played Engram in the slot more during his Pro Bowl 2023 season. That was not the case during his first Pro Bowl season, while Engram was with the New York Giants, who drafted him 23rd overall in 2017.

Still, there is ample evidence to suggest that the Broncos are not putting Engram in the best position to succeed in terms of his alignment.

That is notable amid Spotrac listing Engram as a “current trade candidate” for the Broncos.

The Broncos changed play-callers this offseason, with Payton ceding duties to newly installed offensive coordinator Davis Webb. That is another wrinkle for Engram amid his uncertain future with the Broncos.