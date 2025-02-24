Broncos Assistant Arrested on Suspicion of Assault of Police Officer: Report

Police arrested Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite on February 23 on suspicion of assaulting an officer, per 9News’ Mike Klis.

“Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite has been booked in the Denver downtown jail on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer, according to jail records,” Klis wrote on February 23. “Wilhoite was booked Sunday and is scheduled to appear in Denver County court Monday morning.”

Wilhoite is entering Year 3 with the Broncos, who have led the NFL in player arrests since 2000.

He coached for Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the New Orleans Saints from 2019 through 2020. That was after his six-year playing career came to an end. Wilhoite was also on the Los Angeles Chargers’ staff under former head coach Brandon Staley.

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement, per Klis.

Broncos OLBs Thriving Under Coach Michael Wilhoite

Wilhoite’s bio on the Broncos’ website cites the coach’s work with edge rushers Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto.

“In 2023, the Broncos totaled 42 sacks—the most by a Denver team in a season since 2020—with 22 of them coming from the outside linebackers. Denver also totaled 71 tackles for loss on the year, with the outside linebackers accounting for 29 of them,” the entry reads.

“Under Wilhoite’s guidance, outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper (8.5) and Nik Bonitto (8.0) set new career highs in sacks and became the first Broncos duo to record at least eight sacks in a single season since 2018. Cooper became an impact player on the edge in 2023, recording the second-most sacks by any player drafted in the seventh-round of the NFL Draft.”

Bonitto and Cooper were even better in 2024.

Bonitto led the team with 13.5 sacks, – third-most in the NFL. Cooper tied for the eighth-most sacks with 10.5.

Fellow outside backers Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss – a third-round pick in the 2024 draft – each recorded 5.0 sacks. The Broncos set a franchise record (since 1982) with 63 sacks as a team. That bested their old mark of 57, originally set in 1984.

Broncos Dealt With Police Matter in 2024

The Broncos managed a matter with local authorities in 2024. That was with former Broncos wideout Josh Reynolds. Reynolds sustained gunshot wounds after leaving a Colorado strip club in October. Police have since made three arrests in connection with the shooting.

Reynolds sustained head and arm injuries. He declined to elaborate on the incident.

“It was tough for a few weeks. But I had a good support system behind me. A lot of the organization over there [in Denver] was helping me out a lot. So they made it easier for me to kind of transition through that whole process,” Reynolds told reporters in December 2024, making his first public comments on the matter.

“That’s kind of one of the things I’d rather you put behind me. But anybody going through that, man, it’s a crazy ordeal. … I’m just blessed to be here.”

Wilhoite’s matter is a different situation entirely for Payton and the Broncos to navigate.