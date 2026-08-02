Sean Payton Doubted Amid Broncos’ Potential QB Shake-Up

The Denver Broncos are Bo Nix’s team, and he is their starting quarterback. But Broncos head coach Sean Payton still faces a critical decision behind him with Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger.

Enough so that, despite the coach’s best efforts to downplay the situation, some doubt that it is the non-issue he claims it to be.

With training camp just getting going, it is another source of intrigue.

Sean Payton Called Out Over QB Decision

On Saturday, it was Ehlinger, not Stidham, who worked with the Broncos’ second-team offense ahead of Stidham behind Nix and the starters.

“There was nothing remarkable or anything that we discussed in a meeting,” Payton told reporters on August 1. “So, maybe they just unfolded where–yeah. But I wouldn’t make anything into it.”

That response did not convince 9News’ Mike Klis.

“Downplay it all you want. But to those paying attention, again, it was the first time Ehlinger ran the No. 2 offense. At least during media viewing. The exception was the final playoff game last season when Nix was hurt, Stidham was the starter against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and Ehlinger was the No. 2 QB who didn’t play,” Klis wrote in an article on August 2.

“If the No. 2-3 QB flip Saturday was partly made to light a fire under Stidham, it worked. He threw two deep touchdown passes Saturday, including a beauty to Marvin Mims Jr.”

Stidham’s response is encouraging for his outlook. But the last time the Broncos saw him play–in the AFC Championship Game, while Nix was sidelined with an ankle injury–did not go well, albeit in inclement weather.

Klis also noted that Ehlinger passed on other backup opportunities to stay with the Broncos.

However, Payton denied that he sold the former Indianapolis Colts draft pick on having an opportunity to compete for the QB2 job behind Nix. He said they “just sold our program and the offense” to Ehlinger.

Sean Payton Doubles Down on Sam Ehlinger

Payton was also a fan of Ehlinger when the Broncos first signed him, and that remains the case heading into 2026.

Payton also believes Ehlinger is comfortable where he is.

“I would say this: we saw like immediate growth,” Payton said. “And I think–you’d have to ask him–but I think he felt like, ‘I want to continue with this offense and continue where I’m going.’ I think he felt good about it to make that decision.”

Payton raved about the 27-year-old QB’s (28 in September) skill set and outlook during the 2025 season.

If he continues on his current trajectory, there may not be much that Stidham can do.

“We spent time with him, and we’re glad he’s here. We’re glad he’s staying. We think a lot of him. A lot. He’s um been a real good surprise for all of us, especially offensively, when we see and watch him. And he made that decision, and that’s a big deal,” Payton said in December.

“I think his football IQ [stands out], and I would say he’s a quick decision maker. He processes things well, and he’s also a real good foot athlete. And you just go back, I remember him, I think I saw him live [with Texas] at the Superdome when they beat Georgia. And there’s a ‘it factor’ he has that we all like.”