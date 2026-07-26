Broncos Shuffle Roster as Training Camp Approaches

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have yet to take the practice field in training camp this year, but head coach Sean Payton has already had to make some roster adjustments, specifically with Jordan Turner and Nick Gargiulo.

Denver’s first practice is not until July 31.

That gives them plenty of time to get everyone on the field for the early going, and well ahead of their first preseason contest.

Broncos Make Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Broncos got through the offseason with a fairly healthy roster, but they could be without Gargiulo and/or Turner to start training camp.

The good news for the Broncos is that both are backups.

“Per source and as expected, #Broncos OL Nick Gargiulo will start camp on PUP because of last year’s knee injury,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported in a post on X on July 26. “He is making strong progress and is tracking toward a full recovery.”

Gargiulo has yet to see the field in a regular-season game for the Broncos after entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

He also missed the 2025 season on injured reserve.

Klis returned soon after with another, potentially more significant Broncos roster update, reporting in a separate post that “per wire, #Broncos ILB Jordan Turner will begin camp on Non Football Injury (NFI) list.”

Turner appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season, all as a reserve, tallying 7 total tackles during the regular season.

The former undrafted free agent is vying for a larger role off the bench this coming season.

Broncos Roster Facing Early Challenge

Both Gargiulo and Turner may be bench players, but both play positions that are of critical importance for the Broncos.

ESPN’s Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder ranked the Broncos’ roster as the eighth-best in the league entering the 2026 season. Moreover, they called the offensive line the team’s “biggest strength”

That was more about their starting lineup, but reserve offensive linemen play as much as any other position.

Turner’s situation could be even more pressing for the Broncos.

“Interesting group at ILB behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X in reaction to the news on Turner. “Snaps and depth-chart positioning up for grabs.”

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans added, “Potentially quite notable for Denver’s ILB depth. Thought Jordan Turner could’ve had a real shot at ILB3 role in camp,” and that “someone out of Red Murdock, Karene Reid, Taurean York, and Levelle Bailey will need to separate themselves if Turner’s out a while.”

Broncos’ Roster Health in Good Spot

The most encouraging update for the Broncos is that quarterback Bo Nix did not land on either of the injury lists like Gargiulo and Turner have. Nix is coming off two procedures on his ankle this offseason.

One was to repair a broken bone in his ankle, and the other was to clean up the affected area.

Nix was deemed ahead of schedule in his recovery, but still only lightly participated in the Broncos’ offseason program.

He has since shown himself to be at least mostly healthy, with a couple of offseason videos showing him working on his own and helping coach up high schoolers at a private football camp, at which his father and brother also contribute.

In Nix’s case, the lack of news is good news for the Broncos.

However, the true test will come once he takes the field, both in how much he is able and allowed to do and in how he looks while doing it.