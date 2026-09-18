Denver Broncos Deliver Bad News on Versatile Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos again had a mostly encouraging practice session on Friday, but the rub was the news on Marvin Mims Jr.

Denver listed four players on their final injury report of the week. Two of them–outside linebacker Jonah Elliss and wide receiver Troy Franklin–shed their injury designations entirely ahead of the showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A third, running back RJ Harvey, is questionable after being limited for most of the week.

That just left Mims. He was the only Broncos player listed on the final injury report who was ruled out ahead of time.

“Bad news for the Broncos: Marvin Mims Jr is ruled OUT for Broncos-Jaguars game,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X in reaction to the news.

Mims was absent from practice during the media viewing period. That sent up several red flags about his availability for this contest. The injury report just confirmed what already seemed to be the most logical course of action.

Mims was injured in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs but finished the contest.

Broncos Coach Gets Honest About Marvin Mims Jr.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke about Mims being both a kick returner and punt returner this season on Thursday. Payton downplayed any concerns about his availability for this contest.

On Friday, special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi spoke candidly about Mims.

That includes noting the First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl kick returner entered their Week 1 tilt with come injury concerns. He also echoed Payton regarding Mims’ special team usage.

“I think it’ll be a week-to-week assessment of, I think we talked about a little bit about last week, kind of going into that game, what’s our plan. Marv was a little bit banged-up coming in,” Rizzi told reporters on Friday.

“Last week, I think we tried to get him out–It wasn’t like he wasn’t going to do any kick return last week. That kind of is how the game unfolded. He was in the plan, he would get a few. And so, that would really be a week-to-week. Who’s available, who’s up, who’s not up, who’s active, and all that. He’ll be a part of the kick return, too.”

Compounding the issue for Mims and the Broncos, the Jaguars are healthy entering this game.