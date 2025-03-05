Broncos Floated as Destination for $129 Million All-Pro After Announcement

The Denver Broncos can get a jump on free agency and address an underlying need by signing Davante Adams. Adams, who spent two-plus seasons with the Broncos’ division rival Las Vegas Raiders, was released by the New York Jets after half of a campaign.

The timing of Adams’ release allows him the freedom to sign with a new team immediately. The legal tampering period does not start until March 10.

Bleacher Report’s James Palmer believes the Broncos “make a little bit of sense” for Adams.

“If they want to extend Courtland Sutton, which probably won’t break the bank, they could afford to pay another wide receiver. Because the rest of the wide receiver group is on rookie deals,” Palmer said during a live stream on March 4.

“I don’t think Davante’s coming in to be your No. 1. But he’s coming in to help your receiver core as a group, and so I find Denver to kind of be appealing.”

“I think they’re going to be an interesting team to watch in free agency,” Palmer said of the Broncos. “I don’t think they’re going to go out there and spend like crazy. But they do have the ability with a rookie quarterback contract and some of that Russell Wilson money starting to come off the books that you can go out and make a move. I find them kind of relatively easy.”

Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024, splitting the campaign between the Jets and Raiders.

He was on a five-year, $140 million contract with $129.8 million in career earnings.

“Head coach Sean Payton has his guy at the quarterback position, so maybe he looks to supply [Bo] Nix with more firepower,” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell wrote on March 4, listing the Broncos among the potential fits for Adams.

Broncos Longshots to Sign Davante Adams in Free Agency

The Jets officially announced Adams’ release on March 4. The Broncos were not among the favorites to land Adams, checking in with longshot odds.

There is a belief that Adams could follow former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to his next destination. Raiders star Maxx Crosby has heavily recruited the four-time MVP. According to DraftKings, however, Adams’ top projection is a return to the Green Bay Packers.

“The betting favorite to sign him is the team that drafted him in 2014. Via DraftKings, the Packers have +190 odds to be Adams’s next team,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on March 4. “The Chargers are next at +500, followed by the 49ers at +650, the Rams at +750, the Steelers at +950, and the Broncos and Patriots at 1000.

“Another reunion, with the Raiders, is a 12-1 proposition.”

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.3 million in space this offseason. 9News’ Mike Klis also wrote on March 2 that he expected the Broncos to sign a “wide receiver of note.”

However, they are not expected to make a big move.

Broncos Not Expected to Make Splash at WR

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider speculated that the team would not make a “major splash” for a wide receiver this offseason.

“That doesn’t mean the Broncos aren’t closely evaluating the wide receiver class in free agency. But this is an older class,” Kosmider wrote on March 3. “If the Broncos make a move in free agency at wide receiver, it’s more likely to come in the second or third wave — similar to the two-year, $9 million deal they reached with Josh Reynolds in late March last season.”

Kosmider also pointed to Payton’s comments at the combine, which he had expressed before.

Adding a veteran would give the Broncos’ young receivers more time to develop under less pressure to produce. However, Adams may prove too lofty of a target given the Broncos’ goals heading into the offseason.

Spotrac projects Adams to command a deal worth $27.1 million over two seasons; a $13.6 million annual average.