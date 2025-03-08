Broncos Receive Ominous Update on $41 Million ‘Joker’ Candidate

The Denver Broncos seemingly have a clear path to filling the long-sought-after “joker” for head coach Sean Payton’s offense with Evan Engram.

Their AFC rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, released the Pro Bowl tight end ahead of free agency in a cost-cutting move. That led to renewed speculation about Engram being a prime target for the Broncos, who cycled through multiple options at the position in 2024.

However, new details about the Jaguars’ decision could sour the Broncos if they liked the idea.

“#Jaguars waived Evan Engram with failed physical designation,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on March 7.

Engram, 30, caught 47 passes for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in nine games in 2024.

He navigated injuries earlier in his career but has played full regular-season slates three times in five seasons dating back to 2020.

According to Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti, the Jaguars saved $6 million with the decision to cut Engram. However, the Jaguars are not clear of their burden unless a team like the Broncos signs Engram.

Over The Cap projects Engram’s value at $4.4 million annually after his injury-shortened year.

The former No. 23 overall pick of the 2017 draft by the New York Giants, Engram is coming out of Year 2 of a three-year, $41.2 million pact and has earned $51.6 million in his career.

Broncos Could Help Jaguars With Evan Engram

Engram’s designation comes following his torn labrum suffered in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

“Note on ‘failed physical designation’ as a part of the CBA: The player is due 100% of their salary UP TO $2million IF that player cannot get a new contract,” DD Fantasy Football’s Jeff Mueller posted on X on March 7. “If Evan Engram (shoulder labral repair in December) doesn’t get signed, Jags pay him $2M.

“Only $1.2M goes against the cap.”

“Again, that’s ONLY if Evan Engram is not able to sign a new contract with a team for the 2025 season,” Muller said in a follow-up post. “He had labral repair surgery in December and should be cleared around mid-June to play/practice.

“A similar situation occurred with David Bakhtiari after he filed for injury protection for 2024”

Bakhtiari has not played since the Green Bay Packers released him in 2024. Engram also navigated hamstring issues earlier in the campaign, something he has battled in the past.

The NFL’s CBA specifies that a player must qualify for what it terms “injury protection benefits” by checking four boxes. First, said player must have missed the final game of the previous season with a serious injury or undergone a team-approved medical procedure.

That player must follow a “reasonable and customary” rehabilitation plan from the team.

The player must then fail a physical before August 1 of the next season and remain unsigned following the injury.

Given the interest in Engram, who had a 114-963-4 line in 2023, it is reasonable to expect the Jaguars will be off the hook for that potential remaining salary. That is so long as he passes a physical with a new team such as the Broncos.

Evan Engram Reacts to Trevor Lawrence’s Comments After Jaguars Exit

Engram took his release in stride as news of his availability sparked debates among Broncos Country.

He also reacted to former quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who praised the tight end.

“One of the best I’ve been around @eazyengram,” Lawrence posted on X on March 7. “Going to miss you bro. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and I have so much respect for how you handle your business. A true pro!! Keep being you.”

“Sky is the limit for you 16!” Engram said in reaction while quoting Lawrence’s post. “Love you brotha.”