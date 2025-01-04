Sean Payton Sends Clear Message to Broncos Before Facing Chiefs

The Denver Broncos’ task in Week 18 is simple enough. If the Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs, they will make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. A loss would mean they need help (losses) from the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs have listed nine players as either doubtful or out at least in part due to “NIR (Coaching)” designations.

Like his players, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is unconcerned with the Chiefs’ plan.

“We can’t control any of that. And at the beginning of the week, that’s the message,” Payton told reporters on January 3. “Listen – and I said it at the start of the week – you go 15-1, you do what’s best for your team. Andy [Reid]’s done this a long time and been very successful. And so one of the things I think you learn from experience is the things that you can control on your team being ready. And so that’s what our focus has been.”

“There’s a scheme offensively, there’s a scheme defensively, and, sure, there’ll be some different players in different positions,” Payton said. “But look, they played this same game a year ago, beat the Chargers. So we’ve got to be ready to focus on the Denver Broncos.”

Payton’s Broncos beat the Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 season 24-9. That is the Chiefs’ second-lowest point total since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter.

The Chiefs won the most recent meeting, in Week 10 of this season.

KC has won 17 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams, making their decision to sit or potentially rest their key players notable for the Broncos. But the Broncos are not entering the contest taking the version of the Chiefs they will see lightly.

Broncos Players Echo Sean Payton’s Sentiments

Payton commended the players’ approach during the practice week, calling it “outstanding.” Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton’s comments during the week reflected the head coach’s sentiments on the game.

“We don’t care,” Sutton told reporters on January 1. “We have to play the game to win, that’s all that matters.

“We don’t care about none of the other stuff. Whoever has on shoulder pass and is wearing red, white, and yellow, we have to beat them boys. We don’t care who shows up and plays. We don’t care who sits. Who doesn’t play, who does play. We don’t care about any of that. The Broncos have to show up Sunday and win the game.”

The Chiefs have reason to let the Broncos into the postseason.

Nix was of a similar mindset as Sutton, though.

“We’re going to go like they’re going to play everybody,” the Broncos QB told media members on January 1. “We have to be ready to go, and we have to compete with whoever they put on the field.”

Chargers’ Loss Informative for Broncos Against Chiefs

Payton’s note about the 13-12 loss the Chargers suffered at the Chiefs’ hands in 2023 is both poignant and informative. The Broncos have already lost one game to the Chiefs this season after blowing a two-score lead and having a field goal blocked.

The Chiefs started Blaine Gabbert in that game, and they will have the more mobile Carson Wentz under center in this game.

KC also started many of their starters, including defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Most starters who did open the game like usual played less than their typical allotment of snaps. So even if the Broncos see more familiar faces to start Sunday’s contest, they could end the game facing a slew of backups.

The Chargers were without starting quarterback Justin Herbert for that contest, though, starting Easton Stick in his place. Payton and the Broncos, on the other hand, will have Nix.