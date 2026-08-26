Broncos Announce Key Bo Nix News Before Vikings Game

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has made his final decision on quarterback Bo Nix.

More specifically, Payton has determined what he feels is the best approach for Nix and the Broncos’ starters in their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’ll see. Do I talk to you guys tomorrow?” Payton asked media members before being told he would not, adding, “All right, he probably won’t play in this game, all right? Let’s not go through everyone else.”

If the decision holds, Nix will have played 14 total snaps this preseason, per Pro Football Focus.

Broncos’ Bo Nix Unlikely to Play in Preseason Finale

Nix completed 6 of 9 pass attempts for 76 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions, all in Preseason Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

This continues a trend that began last season for Nix. As a rookie in 2024, Nix logged 34 dropbacks in 59 total snaps, completing 23 of 30 passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns, per PFF. In 2025, Nix went 16 for 25 for 141 yards and 1 TD on 40 dropbacks.

The Broncos did not fare well against the Packers. They lost 33-13 at home in a game that left Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph disappointed.

Nix and the Broncos’ first-string offense did their job, though.

That is more than enough reason to preserve him for the regular-season opener, when the Broncos will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, especially with Nix coming off offseason ankle surgery.

Broncos ‘Expected to Start’ Jarrett Stidham

In a QB room storyline that is only overshadowed by Nix, is that the Broncos are exected to turn to Jarrett Stidham.

“#Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham likely to start Friday night, per source, but expect a big dose of Sam Ehlinger. Game flow matters, but Ehlinger is in line to see potentially most of the overall work,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on August 26.

“Stidham played five series to Ehlinger’s 1-plus last week.”

Stidham seemed to have opened the door for a QB2 competition with Ehlinger, but the Broncos have shown otherwise with their preseason reps, and this would only further that.