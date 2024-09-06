Broncos HC Sean Payton Recruited Former Packer in Free Agency

Head coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos made two notable additions to the 53-man roster after cutdowns. They added former Green Bay Packers special teamer Kristian Welch and ex-Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham in free agency.

Both players are depth options, but the Broncos felt strong enough about bringing in that Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi recruited them.

The Broncos signed Welch to the active roster.

“Sean reached out and we had some good conversations, so I just felt like this was the right place at the right time,’’ the 26-year-old linebacker, Welch, said, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on September 5.

The Broncos waived undrafted rookie free agent Levelle Bailey to make room for Welch. They brought Bailey back on the practice squad.

A former undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2020, Welch has appeared in 54 career games.

He broke through with the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie in 2020. Welch spent the first three seasons of his career there before joining the Packers’ practice squad in 2023. He has been a core special teamer for most of his career, which could be informative of his role in Denver.

Welch recorded 6 tackles and 1 interception in the Packers’ 27-2 loss to the Broncos in the preseason and believed the showing “certainly didn’t hurt.”

Take on the block, go make the play. Hell yeah Kristian Welch. pic.twitter.com/f3WCOwZSvT — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 19, 2024

The Broncos now roster four off-ball linebackers.

Welch joins starters Alex Singleton and Cody Barton with Justin Strnad also behind them. The Broncos cut Jonas Griffith at the roster deadline. Another former undrafted free agent, Griffith announced on August 30 plans to undergo ACL surgery.

It is the same injury that wiped out Griffith’s 2023 campaign. It should also solidify Welch’s roster spot barring poor performance from him.

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi Followed Broncos Sean Payton’s Lead, Recruited Ex-Chargers TE Donald Parham

Parham is a big body at 6-foot-8. He set career highs with 27 receptions for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Chargers in 2023.

Parham said he “really likes” Lombardi and was not a fan of the Chargers’ new offense.

“Lombardi reached out to me and he made it known he wanted me here,’’ Parham said. “[Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s] offense is kind of built around run-heavy blocking tight ends, so that just kind of wasn’t my fit.”

An undrafted free agent in 2019, he is a member of the Broncos’ practice squad to start the 2024 season.

Parham spent time with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders organization before breaking through with the Chargers in 2020. Lombardi coached Parham as the Chargers offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022.

Undrafted rookie free agent Thomas Yassmin is also on the practice squad with Parham.

They are part of a Broncos tight end group that has Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins – who will also see time at fullback/H-back – on the 53-man roster.

Greg Dulcich Would ‘Ideally’ Fill Role of Ravens Playmaker for Broncos

“Watching #Ravens Likely tonight is a reminder of how much the #Broncos need a tight end to break out in passing game this season,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X on September 5. “Ideally, it’s Dulcich.”

Likely had 9 receptions for 111 yards and 1 touchdown in the Ravens’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL regular season opener.

Payton has touted Dulcich’s potential but the tight end has dealt with injuries.

Dulcich had 3 receptions for 25 yards in his two games played in 2023. He has 36 grabs for 436 yards and 2 scores in his two-year career. Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters in April that the Broncos needed more production from the tight end position in 2024.