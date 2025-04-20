Broncos Warned Against Trying to ‘Force’ Issue After $16 Million Move

Evan Engram signed a two-year, $23 million contract ($16.5 million guaranteed) with the Denver Broncos in free agency. He addresses the Broncos’ need for a pass-catching threat for now, but Michigan’s Colston Loveland in the 2025 draft could fit long-term.

However, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes the Broncos might be wiser to target another option at the position. That is, if that is the direction they choose to go.

Moreover, Sobleski believes Loveland is the one player Denver “must avoid.”

“[The] Broncos don’t need to force it,” Sobleski wrote on April 20. “Michigan’s Colston Loveland is the best all-around tight end in this year’s class. He did require offseason shoulder surgery, though, and he’s not necessarily the type of offensive weapon that Broncos head coach Sean Payton prefers. Penn State’s Tyler Warren may not be as good in-line as Loveland, but he’s more versatile from an alignment and receiving perspective.

“Besides, the Broncos can add more impactful weapons at running back or wide receiver once they’re on the clock in this year’s first round.”

Colston Loveland had some memorable touchdowns with the Wolverines 〽️ Take a look back at all 11 from his three seasons with @umichfootball 👇#TBT x #B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/6Gw3mNOjZ8 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 17, 2025

Loveland offers more versatility – which would fit into what Payton wants from his “Joker” options – than given credit for. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Loveland as TE2 and the No. 11 prospect of the class.

“Loveland was a versatile tight end … lining up primarily in the slot (47.6 percent of the time) and inline/wing (32.5 percent) as a junior,” Brugler wrote on April 9. “Loveland can line up anywhere on the field and win as a quarterback-friendly, multilevel receiving threat. He isn’t a liability as a one-pop, get-in-the-way blocker but will struggle to sustain or control NFL edge defenders.

“His dynamic movements, natural hands and football awareness should make him one of the primary targets in an NFL offense. His tools and upside are reminiscent of Zach Ertz.”

The last time the Broncos took a tight end in the first round of the draft was Noah Fant in 2019. The Broncos traded Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 for Russell Wilson. They cut Wilson in 2024 despite a historic $85 million dead cap.

Perfect ‘Joker’ Option Could Fall to Broncos

The Broncos could benefit from Sobleski’s scenario playing out, with Warren projecting as a better fit than Loveland.

“Warren … saw manufactured touches, splitting his snaps between inline, slot, wide and in the backfield (also took 40 wildcat snaps in short-yardage or goal-line situations in 2024),” Brugler wrote.

“Warren moves with light feet, fluid body movements and natural balance, all of which helps him instantly transition from receiver to runner and become a threat with the ball in his hands. He showed improved trust in his hands as a senior and now calmly adjusts to finish catches regardless of the traffic around him (three drops on 135 targets in 2024). Though he’s aggressive as a blocker, he will fall off run blocks and needs improved positioning/footwork through contact.”

"Tyler Warren can DO IT ALL!" 🗣️ We're taking a look back at some highlights from his record-breaking regular season with @PennStateFball 👇#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/lF8ceI88yZ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 2, 2025

“He is an agile-footed big man who naturally tracks the football with dependable hands and a hunger to create after the catch,” Brugler wrote. “He projects as a rookie NFL starter with traditional qualities, as well as the schematic versatility to be a multi-tool weapon for a play caller.”

The Broncos could insulate Warren if he fell to them in the draft.

He would not need to be the primary target with wide receiver Courtland Sutton still around. They could also utilize him as the missing piece to their puzzle.

Broncos Can Go TE-RB in 2025 Draft

The Broncos have expressed confidence in their young wideouts. That could alleviate any desire to burn a premium pick on another one. Sutton is also in the final year of a four-year, $60 million contract and seeking a new deal.

Engram will play a key role in the offense. However, he also has an extensive injury history that could warrant selecting a tight end to offset that risk.

There is also tremendous depth at the running back spot in this draft.

Drafting Loveland or Warren in the first round could be ideal for the Broncos. They could then double back for a running back in Round 2 with pick No. 51 overall.