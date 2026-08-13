Broncos Replace Ex-Starter With Saints Find After $63 Million Roster Decision

The Denver Broncos had to make a difficult decision, but it ultimately worked out for veteran and new starter Malcolm Roach.

This offseason, Denver allowed former starting interior defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, rather than offering him an extension or using the franchise tag, the latter of which was always unlikely.

That opened a door that Roach has apparently stepped through.

Broncos Move Former Saints Find Into Ex-Starter’s Place

Roach is in his third season with the Broncos. He has started three of the 29 games that he has played for the organization over the past two years.

That number is set to increase many times over.

The Broncos listed Roach as the starter at defensive end (effectively a defensive tackle, but in an odd base front) opposite All-Pro Zach Allen. Franklin-Myers started 16 games for the Broncos last season.

He logged the second-highest snap share among their DL behind only Allen, per Pro Football Reference.

Franklin-Myers was vocal about his desire to re-sign with the Broncos throughout last season, as well as the radio silence he encountered. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in free agency during the 2026 offseason.

While expected, the decision has sparked some external pushback.

However, Roach logged the fifth-most snaps among the Broncos’ IDL. That was partly due to his only playing in 12 games during the regular season.

Malcolm Roach Faces Final Test

The Broncos make it clear, like other teams, that this depth chart is unofficial, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered a clear message that Roach would be wise to heed.

It was specifically regarding the Broncos’ approach to replacing Franklin-Myers.

“I think there’s two, three players–and, certainly, we believe in a rotation,” Payton told reporters in July about replacing Franklin-Myers’ production. “And it’s easier to evaluate once we start putting pads on.”

The Broncos have had pads on in some practices during training camp, but the preseason will be a different situation entirely for the Broncos’ starters.

Payton already said the starters could get up to 15 snaps.

That is not a lot, but it will be Roach’s first opportunity to prove that he deserves to be in the Broncos’ starting lineup as long as he is healthy. Roach also played his first two seasons in the NFL under Payton with the New Orleans Saints.

That is how he ended up in Denver with the Broncos in the first place. Now, he must prove the Broncos are right with their preliminary decision.

John Franklin-Myers Suffers Setback During Training Camp

Franklin-Myers was a team player during his Broncos tenure, and even celebrated Roach’s contract extension, though it likely drove him further toward an exit.

“Happy for my brotha, life changing!!” Franklin-Myers posted on X in November 2025.

Franklin-Myers has also been all-in on what the Titans are putting together under new head coach Robert Saleh. However, the former Los Angeles Rams fourth-round draft pick (2018) has suffered an injury setback in training camp.

Saleh told media members on August 11 that they are “hopeful” about getting Franklin-Myers back on the practice field “next week.”