Sean Payton Puts Broncos on Notice Ahead of Falcons Game

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a clear vision.

The Broncos have worked toward building a group in his image, reaching the brink of their first Super Bowl berth. Part of the culture Payton instills includes building up the “callus” of live reps in the preseason.

To that end, the Broncos’ starters had better be ready to suit up in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sean Payton Sends Clear Message to Broncos

Payton spoke after Monday’s practice, and he addressed several topics that loom large ahead of the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The head coach did not mince words about his plans for the Broncos’ starters.

“They’ll play, but we haven’t gone through the role yet. I’ll let you guys know,” Payton told reporters on August 10, reiterating the refrain when asked about quarterback Bo Nix.

Payton later noted what he wanted to see from starters in the opener.

“I think it’s hard to replicate it,” Payton said of players getting game reps. “Every year everyone talks about it, and you have to build a callus. And so, I just believe in that. And now there’s some, maybe based on injury or where they’re at, we might hold back. But generally, we’re going to want to play them some in the first game, a little bit more in the second, and then we’ll see where we’re at in the third.”

Payton’s note about building a “callus” stands out amid the Broncos’ recent rash of injuries that has top-line players like Jaylen Waddle sidelined for multiple practices. The situation is significant enough that the Broncos adjusted their practice plan.

“Got to get a handle on some of the soft tissues,” Payton said. “We’ve had a couple, either strains, hamstring, or groins. Continue to fight through that.

“I don’t think it’s heat related as much as you always try to look at your pre-practice routine, your hydration, obviously. And it’s incumbent on the player. It’s hard for anyone to know your soft tissue. And so, I’m always looking at, all right, what we did leading up to maybe a period where someone had a strain So, we had a warm-down after practice, and we’ll continue to focus on it.”

That is just one situation worth monitoring for the Bears ahead of the preseason opener.

Early Storylines to Watch in Broncos-Falcons

Health is the No. 1 item to monitor for Payton and the Broncos heading into their preseason opener. Keeping their starters healthy into the regular season has to be a priority somewhere in the same range as building up the “callus” Payton referred to.

Similarly, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has not decided on whether his team’s starters will play or not. Stefanski has also not decided on a starting quarterback for the contest.

An answer is expected to come mid-week.

Teams are typically basic with their approach to preseason games, a stance that shows most in the opener. That makes it more like a glorified scrimmage than a game, particularly for veteran starters with little to prove, of which the Broncos have several.

The reality is, once Payton and the Broncos coaches start deciding to rest players, it could become more difficult to leave others in and exposed to the injury risk.

How to Follow Along With Broncos @ Falcons

The game is scheduled for Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fans able to attend can still find tickets on major distributors SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

Fans unable to attend have a variety of options to keep up with game.

TV:

“The three-game preseason schedule airs on 9NEWS KUSA-TV,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on August 10. “For those in the Colorado television market, the games will stream live for free on the 9NEWS app.”

Viewers outsider of the Colorado market can watch via the ESPN app.

Falcons fans can also watch via the team’s official website, complete with video and a game tracker.

Radio:

Broncos – KFBC 1240 AM, KOOQ ESPN 1410, KOA 850 AM & 91.4 FM

Falcons – WCNN – Sports Radio 680 The Fan, WHEP 1310 – Radio Baldwin, 92.9 The Game