Broncos Sign Super Bowl Champion as Veteran Navigates Injury

The Denver Broncos made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, following the conclusion of their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Among the Broncos’ additions is long snapper Zach Triner.

A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl team in 2020, Triner signed with the Broncos earlier this offseason. The Broncos cut him so they could sign their incoming rookies.

Now, he returns, and his arrival does spark more questions.

“Source said that long snapper Zach Triner, released Friday by the #Broncos, is indeed signing back with them,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on May 12. “Not sure yet what Broncos are doing to create roster spot for him. Triner is needed as Mitch Fraboni works his way back from back issue not considered major.”

Pro long snapper @zach_triner and USF long snapper @Garret_cates putting in some work today on protection! Always good to see vets like Zach giving back and helping younger guys with the details you only get from living it!

15% off Wilson FB… pic.twitter.com/Y4AZtAYDSL — Special Teams U™ (@SpecialTeamsU) March 23, 2025

Tomasson explained at the start of rookie minicamp that Triner could indeed return to the Broncos after the session.

“A source said the #Broncos could re-sign long snapper Zach Triner, who was released today,” Tomasson reported on X on May 9. “As has been noted, they needed to clear two roster spots for rookie minicamp and he wasn’t eligible to participate in the camp being a veteran.”

Mitchell Fraboni Injury Could Open Door for Zach Triner to Win Broncos’ LS Job

The Broncos re-signed Fraboni in March, inking the former Arizona State Sun Devil to a three-year, $4.1 million contract.

A former undrafted free agent, Fraboni first made the Broncos roster in 2022. He played in four games as a rookie. This past season, Fraboni was among those who received votes for All-Pro, finishing fifth among long snappers.

Caught up with Broncos LS Mitch Fraboni about long-snapping stuff last week. He introduced me to https://t.co/v6OVq63lE0. This tackle was his 5th of the season, trailing only Jacksonville's Ross Matiscik, per https://t.co/v6OVq63lE0. Only two other snappers have forced fumbles. pic.twitter.com/cBqOfE8CQc — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) January 3, 2024

Fraboni was also on Pro Bowl watch in 2023.

However, the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel echoed 9News’ Mike Klis, who viewed Triner as “legit competition” for Fraboni when the former first signed in April.

“Triner’s a vet, but worth keeping in mind the #Broncos gave Mitch Fraboni $1.7 million in guarantees this spring. $1.1 mil base and $600k signing bonus,” Gabriel posted on X in reaction to the news of Triner’s signing. “Obviously not you’re-safe-no-matter-what money, but they showed some confidence in their long snapper.”

Broncos Bolstered Special Teams in Multiple Ways

Whether or not Triner can overtake Fraboni for the long snapper job permanently remains unclear. It could fit with a trend for the Broncos. They bolstered their special teams units in various ways this offseason.

The Broncos signed plus-special teamers Sam Franklin and Trent Sherfield in free agency from the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

Denver allowed the most yards per punt and the 15th-most yards per kick in 2024.

They also had games decided by their kicking operation. Kicker Wil Lutz returns. However, Triner could join a revamped protection unit featuring some of the Broncos players who filled in as starters last season, like Alex Palczewski.

A 5 play act from last year’s field goal block by Justin Reid to the #Chiefs testing it out on a couple plays before the big moment. The Broncos have 3 coaches on special teams and still didn’t adjust. pic.twitter.com/m8D7IA3eld — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 11, 2024

Lutz will also have a new holder. Punter Riley Dixon signed with the Bucs in free agency this offseason. The Broncos signed former Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack in free agency to replace him.

However, the Broncos drafted Florida’s Jeremy Cranshaw and subsequently cut Haack.

Moreover, the Broncos have a new special teams coordinator in the highly regarded Darren Rizzi. He has ties to head coach Sean Payton from their time together with the New Orleans Saints.