Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Expected to Show Interest in $52 Million ‘Joker’ Candidate

  • 112 Views
  • 25 Shares
  • Updated
Taysom Hill, Denver Broncos
Getty
Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints looks on before facing the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos snapped their postseason drought in 2024, but they struggled after scoring the opening touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card. A reunion between Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Taysom Hill could be in order.

Hill entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, making his regular season debut in 2017.

He has served as the “joker” for the Saints, a role which has eluded Payton’s Broncos.

“I would expect #Broncos to have interest if Taysom Hill if he is released,” the Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X on February 14 in reacting to a rumor that the Saints could release Hill. “Denver has become landing spot for several former Saints who played for Sean Payton.”

Hill, 34, is a quarterback by trade. But he has always played a slash role, logging snaps at running back, tight end, and wide receiver.

The veteran rushed 39 times for 278 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024, adding 23 receptions for 187 yards. Hill notably attempted a career-low four pass attempts in 2024, though he also missed nine games due to injury.

That is part of the concerns surrounding the versatile weapon for the Saints or potential suitors.

Saints Expected to Part Ways With Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill, Denver Broncos

GettyTaysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hill is heading into the final season of a four-year, $40 million contract with $52.7 million in career earnings.

He carries a $17.9 million cap charge, sparking speculation he and the Saints will part ways.

“[The Saints] have a decision coming on Taysom Hill,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on February 13. “Hard to imagine he’d be back in New Orleans, but I guess anything is possible.”

The Saints can save $10 million with $7.9 million in dead cap if they cut Hill post-June 1.

They face similar financial ramifications if they trade the eight-year veteran. However, the Saints can save money by extending or restructuring Hill’s deal.

He carries a $9.7 million charge on the books for 2026 due to a void year on the back end of his contract. The only way for the Saints to avoid that charge is by restructuring Hill’s contract, incentivizing finding new common ground with the stalwart.

Sean Payton: Broncos ‘Need a Joker’ Amid Taysom Hill Link

Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks with Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints.

Hill’s potential availability could be a boon for Payton, who identified “joker” as a “need” for the Broncos heading into the offseason.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here. Because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

The Broncos could have chances to add younger options in the draft and in free agency, where Hill’s teammate Juwan Johnson – who is six years younger and bigger than Hill – is also expected to be available.

Johnson has also spoken positively about possibly joining the Broncos.

Both paths could be more appealing for a Broncos team that embraced their youth movement in 2024 and benefitted greatly.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Expected to Show Interest in $52 Million ‘Joker’ Candidate

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x