Broncos Expected to Show Interest in $52 Million ‘Joker’ Candidate

The Denver Broncos snapped their postseason drought in 2024, but they struggled after scoring the opening touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card. A reunion between Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Taysom Hill could be in order.

Hill entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, making his regular season debut in 2017.

He has served as the “joker” for the Saints, a role which has eluded Payton’s Broncos.

“I would expect #Broncos to have interest if Taysom Hill if he is released,” the Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X on February 14 in reacting to a rumor that the Saints could release Hill. “Denver has become landing spot for several former Saints who played for Sean Payton.”

Hill, 34, is a quarterback by trade. But he has always played a slash role, logging snaps at running back, tight end, and wide receiver.

The veteran rushed 39 times for 278 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024, adding 23 receptions for 187 yards. Hill notably attempted a career-low four pass attempts in 2024, though he also missed nine games due to injury.

That is part of the concerns surrounding the versatile weapon for the Saints or potential suitors.

Saints Expected to Part Ways With Taysom Hill

Hill is heading into the final season of a four-year, $40 million contract with $52.7 million in career earnings.

He carries a $17.9 million cap charge, sparking speculation he and the Saints will part ways.

“[The Saints] have a decision coming on Taysom Hill,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on February 13. “Hard to imagine he’d be back in New Orleans, but I guess anything is possible.”

The Saints can save $10 million with $7.9 million in dead cap if they cut Hill post-June 1.

They face similar financial ramifications if they trade the eight-year veteran. However, the Saints can save money by extending or restructuring Hill’s deal.

He carries a $9.7 million charge on the books for 2026 due to a void year on the back end of his contract. The only way for the Saints to avoid that charge is by restructuring Hill’s contract, incentivizing finding new common ground with the stalwart.

Sean Payton: Broncos ‘Need a Joker’ Amid Taysom Hill Link

Hill’s potential availability could be a boon for Payton, who identified “joker” as a “need” for the Broncos heading into the offseason.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here. Because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

The Broncos could have chances to add younger options in the draft and in free agency, where Hill’s teammate Juwan Johnson – who is six years younger and bigger than Hill – is also expected to be available.

Johnson has also spoken positively about possibly joining the Broncos.

Both paths could be more appealing for a Broncos team that embraced their youth movement in 2024 and benefitted greatly.