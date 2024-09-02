Broncos’ Sean Payton Sets Record Straight on Courtland Sutton Trade Rumor

Courtland Sutton was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 draft. He wants to remain with the franchise despite trade speculation. Long enough to help snap the playoff drought, reach a Super Bowl, and the team’s Ring of Fame.

The Broncos have turned away trade suitors showing interest in the 2019 Pro Bowler amid other changes to the roster.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton does not sound motivated to alter that either.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on August 29 that the Broncos declined an offer in a three-team trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Payton pushed back on Russini’s report.

“It’s a little bit of a stretch relative to the specifics,’’ Payton said in a phone call with Broncos media, per 9News’ Mike Klis on September 2. “I read the same thing you read and I would say we didn’t get nearly as far down the road as she may have reported. It’s insignificant. For me to comment on every call that comes into George or myself would be ludicrous.”

The Broncos would have sent Sutton to the 49ers in exchange for draft capital. The Steelers received Brandon Aiyuk from the 49ers, per Russini. Instead, the 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension. Payton also addressed the interest in Sutton.

The wide receiver posted a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns in 2023.

“I’m going to say probably in the last two, three months there’s been multiple teams calling about Courtland,’’ Payton said during the call, per Klis. “He’s a good football player.”

Courtland Sutton Wants to Be With Broncos for Entire Career

Sutton held out of the Broncos’ offseason program, only showing up during mandatory minicamps and then for training camp. He sought a new contract in the wake of a flurry of deals around the league.

Sutton maintained throughout that he did not want to be anywhere else.

“This is where I want to be,” Sutton said told the hosts of the “DNVR Broncos” podcast in June. “This is home, this is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi trophy, this is the place where I want to be able to retire, this is the place where I want to, hopefully, be able to put enough out once my career is done that I can you know hopefully be able to have a bid at the Bronco Ring of Honor.

“Those are all things that you know have to be earned. And, hopefully, I’m able to have the time to be able to continue to showcase that I’m capable of being in that caliber of people.”

Sutton said that he remained in contact with Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton during his absence in the spring. He also worked with team doctors during his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

Broncos Have Stood Firm Amid Courtland Sutton Trade Interest

The Broncos have not budged on their stance despite Sutton’s holdout or his generating interest in multiple trade windows.

They did rework his contract to appease him enough to show up.

“The #Broncos signed WR Courtland Sutton to a restructured contract that can pay him up to $15.2 million this season, including $1.5M in new incentives,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on July 25. “Sutton reported to training camp on time and Denver sweetened the deal for one of its team leaders.”

Sutton’s contract situation looms large as a potential issue during the 2025 offseason. He will be in the final year of the reworked four-year, $6o million deal – now functionally a two-year, 27.5 million pact – and his age-30 season.