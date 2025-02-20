Broncos Urged to Swing Offseason Trade for $51 Million Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason with fewer roster needs and financial restrictions. Still, they must use their resources wisely. A trade to get Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram on the Broncos could prove wise.

“The Broncos also need to add complementary options in the passing game, especially at tight end,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote on February 17. “Meanwhile, the Jaguars are entering a new era under head coach Liam Coen. And with veteran TE Evan Engram entering the last year of his contract, the 30-year-old could be on his way out of Duval County.

“It’s a major upgrade at arguably the weakest position on Denver’s roster, and Engram would likely be available for a Day 3 pick given last year’s injury-marred campaign.”

Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 2024.

He appeared in nine games, snapping his streak of seasons with double-digit games played at four. Engram battled injury issues during the early portion of his career while with the New York Giants. But he played in all 17 games of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Engram was the former No. 23 overall pick of the 2017 draft. He had a 113-963-4 line en route to his second Pro Bowl appearance.

His first Pro Bowl came in 2020.

Broncos Among the ‘Top 3 Trade Destinations’ for Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Davenport pointed to an article from Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Schmidt in which the latter listed the Broncos among the “top three trade destinations” for Engram if he is traded.

Schmidt points to Bo Nix’s impressive rookie season as the impetus for an aggressive move.

“Bo Nix has quietly been one of the most impressive young quarterbacks in football in 2024, and he is managing to do it with a complete dearth of top-level weapons outside of Courtland Sutton. The Broncos are particularly in need of a tight end,” Schmidt wrote in January.

“Engram would be an absolute revelation for Denver and would provide Nix with a very nice safety net on short and intermediate routes. Plus, Engram has big-play potential himself.”

Schmidt was not alone in his assessment either amid Nix’s historic campaign.

“Getting a bona fide pass-catching tight end could help Nix reach his next level as a passer,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote in October 2024. “There would be some financial hurdles, but the Broncos’ success could be enough to convince them to push some chips to the middle of the table.”

The Broncos carried a league-high $89 million in dead salary cap space in 2024. That number is down to $33.4 million for 2025. Engram is heading into the final year of a three-year, $41.2 million pact with $51.4 million in career earnings.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million to work with this offseason, though some of that could go to current players also needing new deals.

That is why they must be smart about addressing an admitted need.

“The Denver Broncos face a pivotal offseason after last year’s surprise postseason run,” Davenport wrote. “They are sitting on just under $35 million in cap space, but extensions for players such as wide receiver Courtland Sutton could eat up a chunk of that.”

Trade Pitch Sends Jaguars TE Evan Engram to Denver

Broncos head coach Sean Payton identified the “joker” position as one of need this offseason, noting the role calls for a running back or tight end with exceptional receiving skills. Engram would qualify.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups.”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal would bring him to the Broncos.

Broncos get:

Evan Engram

Jaguars get:

2025 fourth-round pick (No. 121)

Adding Engram would allow the Broncos to focus their efforts on other positions. They could have needs at running back, middle linebacker, safety, and maybe even cornerback. All of those could stand to be upgraded.