Broncos Urged to Trade for Former 2nd-Round Pick After $30 Million Decision

The Denver Broncos have done well in addressing the issues that head coach Sean Payton identified before the offseason began. The Broncos still have work left to do and part of that could be making a trade for a player like George Pickens.

Pickens, 24, was the No. 52 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to an extension that pays $30 million annually, leaving Pickens’ future in question.

“Denver has been notably quiet in targeting weapons to bolster this offense – something many thought would be their prime directive this offseason – as Evan Engram has been the biggest signing,” Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron wrote on March 20. “That may signal that this front office will be targeting weapons outside of free agency, and while it could be geared towards a draft selection, another likely route would be through trade.

“Enter: George Pickens.”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to secure Pickens for the Broncos while meeting the speculative asking price set by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Paul Fittipaldo during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

Broncos get:

George Pickens

Steelers get:

2025 third-round pick (No. 85 overall)

Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Steelers in 2024.

The 6-foot-3 wideout has gone over 50 receptions, 800 yards, and at least 3 scores every year since entering the league.

The Steelers could push for the Broncos second-round pick, No. 51 overall. That would make more sense if the Broncos decide to trade down out of their current No. 20 slot in the first round of the draft.

Courtland Sutton’s Contract Situation Looms Large Over Broncos Amid George Pickens Trade Idea

Cameron points to Metcalf’s addition and extension – as well as a potential new deal for T.J. Watt being in the offing – as reasons to believe there is a high probability that Pickens is traded.

Notably, the Broncos would be dropping the mercurial former Georgia Bulldog into a similar situation with one of their franchise stalwarts, Courtland Sutton. Sutton, Cameron noted, will turn 30 in October and is also on an expiring contract.

“Denver could look to get younger with Pickens,” Cameron wrote.

“Pickens and Sutton share a similar profile, as both ranked above the 78th percentile in average depth of target over the last three seasons. The biggest difference comes in their ability to win against single coverage, where Pickens has charted in the 74th percentile over that same span, while Sutton lands in the 47th percentile.”

“Those discussions will take place [between Broncos general manager George Paton and] Courtland’s representatives,” Payton told reporters at the NFL combine in February. “We felt like he had a real good season. He’s important to what we’re doing. So all of that will happen in time, and I don’t think now’s the time.”

Paton expressed similar comments.

“Courtland’s one of our guys. Team captain,” Paton told reporters at the combine. “I’ve said this for a couple years in a row: We want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time. We’ll meet with his agent here like we always do yeah with all the agents.”

That is not the only reason the Broncos making a trade for a veteran wideout could be unlikely despite their admitted need.

Sean Payton Believes in Broncos’ Young WRs

Payton’s comments about the Broncos’ current receiver corps have so far proven informative to their approach to the position this offseason.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” in February. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago [Marvin Mims].”

Pickens is young enough to fit into the current Broncos trend.

Making the kind of investment it could take to trade for Pickens could prove antithetical to the approach the Broncos have taken in their return to contention.