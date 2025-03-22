Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Urged to Trade for Former 2nd-Round Pick After $30 Million Decision

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
George Pickens, Denver Broncos
Getty
George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts against the New York Jets.

The Denver Broncos have done well in addressing the issues that head coach Sean Payton identified before the offseason began. The Broncos still have work left to do and part of that could be making a trade for a player like George Pickens.

Pickens, 24, was the No. 52 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to an extension that pays $30 million annually, leaving Pickens’ future in question.

“Denver has been notably quiet in targeting weapons to bolster this offense – something many thought would be their prime directive this offseason – as Evan Engram has been the biggest signing,” Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron wrote on March 20.  “That may signal that this front office will be targeting weapons outside of free agency, and while it could be geared towards a draft selection, another likely route would be through trade.

“Enter: George Pickens.”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to secure Pickens for the Broncos while meeting the speculative asking price set by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Paul Fittipaldo during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

Broncos get:

  • George Pickens

Steelers get:

  • 2025 third-round pick (No. 85 overall)

Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Steelers in 2024.

The 6-foot-3 wideout has gone over 50 receptions, 800 yards, and at least 3 scores every year since entering the league.

The Steelers could push for the Broncos second-round pick, No. 51 overall. That would make more sense if the Broncos decide to trade down out of their current No. 20 slot in the first round of the draft.

Courtland Sutton’s Contract Situation Looms Large Over Broncos Amid George Pickens Trade Idea

Cameron Sutton, Denver Broncos

GettyCourtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cameron points to Metcalf’s addition and extension – as well as a potential new deal for T.J. Watt being in the offing – as reasons to believe there is a high probability that Pickens is traded.

Notably, the Broncos would be dropping the mercurial former Georgia Bulldog into a similar situation with one of their franchise stalwarts, Courtland Sutton. Sutton, Cameron noted, will turn 30 in October and is also on an expiring contract.

“Denver could look to get younger with Pickens,” Cameron wrote.

“Pickens and Sutton share a similar profile, as both ranked above the 78th percentile in average depth of target over the last three seasons. The biggest difference comes in their ability to win against single coverage, where Pickens has charted in the 74th percentile over that same span, while Sutton lands in the 47th percentile.”

“Those discussions will take place [between Broncos general manager George Paton and] Courtland’s representatives,” Payton told reporters at the NFL combine in February. “We felt like he had a real good season. He’s important to what we’re doing. So all of that will happen in time, and I don’t think now’s the time.”

Paton expressed similar comments.

“Courtland’s one of our guys. Team captain,” Paton told reporters at the combine. “I’ve said this for a couple years in a row: We want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time. We’ll meet with his agent here like we always do yeah with all the agents.”

That is not the only reason the Broncos making a trade for a veteran wideout could be unlikely despite their admitted need.

Sean Payton Believes in Broncos’ Young WRs

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

GettyMarvin Mims Jr. #19 of the Denver Broncos runs against the New Orleans Saints.

Payton’s comments about the Broncos’ current receiver corps have so far proven informative to their approach to the position this offseason.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” in February. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago [Marvin Mims].”

Pickens is young enough to fit into the current Broncos trend.

Making the kind of investment it could take to trade for Pickens could prove antithetical to the approach the Broncos have taken in their return to contention.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Evan Engram's headshot E. Engram
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Matt Haack's headshot M. Haack
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Urged to Trade for Former 2nd-Round Pick After $30 Million Decision

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x