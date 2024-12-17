Broncos Take Victory Lap Over Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s Costly Fumble

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Buffalo Bills.

The Denver Broncos trailed the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in the third quarter of their eventual 31-13 win.

Indianapolis appeared to take a 19-7 lead on a Jonathan Taylor run. But upon further review, Taylor had dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. The score was not only overturned but ruled a fumble and touchback, giving the Broncos the ball at their own 20-yard line.

“That was a crazy play with Jonathan Taylor,” Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper said during his postgame media availability on December 15. “Shoutout to him.”

“At the end of the day, it’s a game of inches,” P.J. Locke said in the locker room. “I didn’t think it would happen like that, that being kind of a turning point in the game.

“If he scores that touchdown like he did, and that doesn’t happen, we playing a totally different game. VJ [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] is calling the defense calling the defensive plays different, [head coach Sean Payton] is calling offensive plays different, they’re running their offense a little bit different. So, yeah, that would’ve been game-changing.”

Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers praised a higher power.

Broncos Players Thank God for Jonathan Taylor’s Fumble

“God is good,” Franklin-Myers said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on December 15. “Mistake on his part. Good running back, made a good play, but a mistake. We all make them but, shoot, that one cost momentum and could have cost them the game.”

Payton chose not to look a gift horse in the mouth after the game. But he still noted the significance of the play.

“That was significant. I don’t get it, but I’m not going to try to. Yeah, I don’t know what that was going to be. Yeah, it was a significant play that you go from breaking a long run for a touchdown for your team to us having the ball. So, yeah, there was a number of [turning-point] plays. But that was one of them,” Payton told reporters on December 15.

“Certainly [Nik] Bonitto’s play, that runner dropping the ball on the goal line – still, that was something. You go from scoring 7 [points] to the other team – like a turnover. And then, look, it got away from them there.”

Broncos tight end Adam Trautman shared his thoughts on how Payton would react.

Bonitto, who logged a pick-6 for the second straight week, echoed Franklin-Myers’ sentiments.

“I was happy, he bailed us out with that one,” Bonitto said, per Klis. “Obviously we messed up with our run defense and he was able to get there but thank God he did what he did.”

Locke said he was in disbelief, noting he had only seen it happen on social media, per The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider. Kosmider also noted Franklin-Myers said everyone makes mistakes, but that one “cost” the Colts, shifting the “momentum” and making the game non-competitive.

Jonathan Taylor Explains Costly Fumble

“I can’t recall covering that. It wouldn’t be a teaching point,” Payton said. “I think that’ll be difficult for the coaches and every one of his teammates. It’ll just be difficult, and it’s – I don’t get it. And so, yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Taylor gave his explanation after the Broncos win, saying he was unaware he had dropped the ball prematurely until seeing the play was under review.

“That can’t happen,” Taylor told reporters on December 15. “You’re never conscious of where you’re dropping the ball, that’s why you don’t do it.

“It just can’t happen. No matter the game, no matter the scenario. You could be up by 50 [points], down by 50, playoff game versus game of the season, that should never happen.”

His message to his teammates was a sincere apology and a vow not to repeat the blunder.

“I just told them, ‘I apologize.’ And I just know that that’ll never happen again,” Taylor said. “That never happened to me before and you know it’ll never happen again.”

“It hurts, especially when … you’re getting kind of into a flow during the game, and then you start shooting yourself in the foot. That hurts the most,” Taylor said. “Sometimes someone gives you their best and your best just wasn’t good enough. But when you hurt yourself like that, that one hurts.”