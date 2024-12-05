Broncos Coach Linked to Notable HC Vacancy as ‘Intriguing Candidate’

Zach Allen #99 of the Denver Broncos looks on after facing the Baltimore Ravens.

The Denver Broncos are one of the surprises of the 2024 season, and much of it is thanks to their turnaround on defense. Much of it is a credit to former Broncos head coach, now defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph.

Denver ranked 27th in scoring defense and 29th in yards allowed in 2023. They rank third and ninth, respectively, through 13 weeks of the 2024 season.

It could pay off for Joseph in the form of another head coaching opportunity.

The New Orleans Saints need a new head coach after firing Dennis Allen following a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Joseph has ties to the area that could be a big factor in their front office’s decision.

“The Saints have traditionally valued connectivity/familiarity, which could be a factor in the interview process,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on December 4. “An intriguing candidate would be Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is from the New Orleans area. The Saints will likely cast the proverbial wide net, but I think their tendency toward familiarity is noteworthy.”

The kick, of course, is that Broncos head coach Sean Payton spent 15 as head coach of the Saints.

Joseph went 11-21 during his two-year stint as Broncos head coach. He came into the position with one season as a defensive coordinator (Miami Dolphins) at the NFL level but was an assistant on that side of the ball for 11 years before that.

He got his NFL coaching start with the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant defensive backs coach for one season before becoming the DBs coach in 2006.

Joseph also had stints with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals in the same capacity

Joseph was the Arizona Cardinals DC for four years before returning to Denver. He also spent seven years at the collegiate level as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Colorado, then as the defensive coordinator for Wyoming, a second tour with the Buffaloes, and at Bowling Green.

Broncos Players Praise Vance Joseph

Joseph’s impact shows up in the stat sheet, on the tape, and in the comments of his players, such as defensive lineman Zach Allen.

Allen was a third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2019, Joseph’s first season in the desert.

“It’s the best. I mean, we play now an attack style. Simple. Only a few calls. And that’s all you can ask for, especially as a guy up front. My successful years in Arizona with VJ, that’s kind of how we played,” Allen told Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason in July. “That’s the way I think that football’s meant to be played. So the fact that we’re making those steps is awesome.”

Breakout pass rusher Nik Bonitto, who is 0.5 sacks behind the league leader with 11.0, also credited Joseph with the Broncos’ turnaround.

Joseph has also received praise from opponents like Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“Their front seven flies around, they do a great job of mixing up blitzes and just throwing guys at you left and right and playing fast,” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast in November. “Vance Joseph, I told him afterwards, ‘Man, it’s an honor going up against you, man.’ Because I know it’s one of the biggest challenges in the league.”

Fans Critical of Vance Joseph Over Jerry Jeudy’s Historic Game

Joseph received criticism over his handling of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s historic game in Week 13. Jeudy had a career-high (and Empower Field at Mile High record) 235 receiving yards, the most in league history by a player against his former team.

“Broncos have the best corner in football and Jerry Jeudy goes for 220 yards,” one fan posted during the game. “Vance Joseph should to OPEN TO WORK”

Instead of having Pat Surtain II shadow Jeudy the entire game, Levi Wallace started on him.

“Someone needs to plaster this on Vance Joseph’s door tomorrow,” another fan posted, “after Levi Wallace gets cut.”

Another fan took aim after the game.

“Is Vance Joseph aware of this – where he might be able to leverage this strategically against a top WR?” the fan posted along with a graphic illustrating just how effective Surtain has been this season. “#BroncosCountry #askingforafriend.”

Is Vance Joseph aware of this – where he might be able to leverage this strategically against a top WR?#BroncosCountry #askingforafriend

CB2 Riley Moss missed the game with a knee injury — that could keep him out after the by week — leaving Wallace in his place amid calls for his benching and worse.