Bo Nix Gets Clear Message as Broncos Approach Franchise-Altering Decision

Bo Nix has delivered for the Denver Broncos. And when the time comes, it is appearing increasingly likely that they will deliver for him.

Nix is coming off a season cut short by injury, but also one in which he led the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game. He is also heading into his third NFL season, meaning he will be extension-eligible next spring.

When the time comes, a deal could get done in short order.

Bo Nix Gets Encouraging Message About Future

Broncos owner Greg Penner met with the media on Tuesday during training camp practice, and he spoke candidly about Nix’s future with the organization. He will leave it to general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

Penner said he has not thought much about it at this point, but did not mince words about Nix.

“Obviously, we want Bo here long-term. But we’re really focused on getting ready for this season. Putting a competitive team on the field,” Penner told reporters during training camp on August 11. “Obviously, George and Sean, we’ll have conversations about it, but I’ll leave that up to them to lead.”

Nix has been clear that he would like a contract extension, just like any other player in the league would.

Nix said, “I think everyone that’s in the league wants that long-term extension and wants to play for their home team,” per Broncos Wire’s Jon Heath in July, adding, “I love being here. I love where I’m at. I love this team. I’ll play as long as they want to have me.”

It would appear that both sides are heading toward fruitful negotiations when the time comes.

Bo Nix Indebted to Broncos

Penner’s remarks come in the wake of Nix’s comments about feeling an obligation not just to his teammates, but also the entire Broncos organization.

“There’s only 32 people in my position, and … many others that are trying to get in that same position. So, no days can you take off, and no days can you come out here and give half effort and not be prepared, not be ready to go,” Nix told reporters after practice on August 1.

“At the end of the day, that’s just the internal motivation that I have to not let my teammates down, and to not let the organization down. And I owe them my 100%, no matter if I was being paid for it or not being paid for it. They’re my teammates. We all work hard together, and it’s my job to go out there and put them in the best position possible.”

Broncos Heading Toward New Reality

Nix’s contract is going to alter the Broncos franchise from a roster-building standpoint, forcing Paton and Payton to be even more judicious with their spending and allocation of cap dollars beyond the quarterback position.

Over The Cap projects them at just over $11 million in cap space in 2027.

The Broncos can delay the inevitable and pick Nix’s fifth-year option. They also have up to three years of franchise tags to retain Nix rather than extend him long-term.

That does not sound like it will be necessary. But a solution for Nix will have a ripple effect on the Broncos’ roster. He must continue to prove that he is who the Broncos believe he is, just as he has done to this point.