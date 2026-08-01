Bo Nix Gets Honest About Future as Broncos Navigate Big Change

The Denver Broncos have a good problem with Bo Nix.

Nix’s play and, perhaps even more, his record over the first two seasons of his career have set the stage for him to be paid handsomely when the time comes. That will affect how the Broncos build their roster. Nix will be extension-eligible in 2027.

The timing is noteworthy, too. Nix is also navigating what figures to be a significant change, the results of which will not be fully realized for some time yet.

Bo Nix Gets Honest About Future

Nix is under contract through at least the 2027 season, and the Broncos still have the fifth-year option on his rookie-scale deal and up to three years of franchise tags to retain him in lieu of a long-term contract extension.

So, there is no imminent threat of losing him, unless he soured on the organization and wanted out. And even then, they would not have to oblige.

That is not the case, though, with Nix affirming his commitment to the team.

“Competitively, the way we are as players, is you better treat every year as a year that you have to prove, and you have to go out there and show the team that you’re worth, what they’re putting in for you, and what are they building around you. And you can’t have a let-up and think that ‘You know what? I’ve i’ve made it. I’ve gotten to where I need to be,’” Nix told reporters after practice on August 1.

“Quite honestly, you never feel that way. There’s always the next season. There’s always the next championship to go after. And so, I think every year, for every player, it’s going to feel like a contract year. It should, because you gotta go out there and continue to earn it day-by-day.”

Nix’s comments hold weight. The third-year QB worked his way back from two procedures on his ankle this offseason to be back at full participation for training camp.

Even with his position locked in, Nix does not take it for granted.

Bo Nix Owes Broncos Teammates ‘My 100%’

Nix continued to show his leadership. He emphasized that he works hard for his teammates as much as for the privilege to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“There’s only 32 people in my position, and … many others that are trying to get in that same position. So, no days can you take off, and no days can come out here and give half effort and not be prepared, not be ready to go,” Nix said.

“At the end of the day, that’s just the internal motivation that I have to not let my teammates down, and to not let the organization down. And I owe them my 100%, no matter if I was being paid for it or not being paid for it. They’re my teammates. We all work hard together, and it’s my job to go out there and put them in the best position possible.”

Nix must help smooth a key transition this coming season.

Bo Nix Talks Sean Payton-Davis Webb Switch

The Broncos are changing play-callers. First-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb taking over for head coach Sean Payton. Nix does not foresee there being a big difference, though.

“I think it was a good decision for all. And Coach is not going to go away. He’s still going to be there. He’s still going to be alongside Davis on sideline with the call sheet, same system, and we’re just going to attack it how we see fit,” Nix said.

“Now we got, just good comms–good communication–a good process, and have a lot of people seeing a lot of different things, which is good. Always what a quarterback wants. And so, not much is going to change. Just a different voice in my ear and maybe just a different diagram on play sheet.”

However, Payton has admitted that the change will not truly be felt until live games.

Even then, teams to not game plan much during the preseason. So, Nix and the Broncos’ Week 1 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looms large.