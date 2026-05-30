Former Broncos QB Gets Honest About Bo Nix Amid ‘Main Obstacle’

This offseason is all about Bo Nix for the Denver Broncos.

It is not that their every move has been geared toward Nix, but rather that his health has been a driving narrative for the team since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

As Nix works his way back amid an apparent hurdle, former Broncos players have offered strong thoughts on the third-year quarterback.

Former Broncos Weigh In on Bo Nix

Jake Plummer did not begin his career with the Broncos, but he did spend his final four seasons on the gridiron with the organization as one of Nix’s many predecessors. When asked if Nix had what it takes to be the starter for a decade or more, Plummer was clear.

“I think so. And I think he’s only going to get better. He is a little, he’s older. So, he’s more mature. He’s not really a young gun coming into the league, looking at all the bright lights and being, ‘Oh, wow! Look at this!’ He’s focused,” Plummer said on “The Jim Rome Show” on May 27, also noting that Nix and his wife, Izzy Nix, also have an infant daughter.

“This offseason, of course, coming back from an injury, you’re going to have all the people talking about his foot. That’s all they’re going to talk about. And I challenge them to shift their focus from will he be able to make it to let’s all think about his ankle healing up 100%, and being strong for the rest of his career instead of wondering if he’s going to make it, and it was injured before, and all this stuff.”

Nix’s play was heavily scrutinized before his ankle injury. It figures to remain that way when he returns, as he barrels toward contract extension eligibility in 2027.

“It’s too bad he has to wait to renegotiate his contract because he’s on that rookie one,” Plummere said. “Because right now, he’s been super fun to watch, and, really, he’s the heartbeat of that team.”

Jake Plummer Echoes Mark Schlereth on Bo Nix, Davis Webb

Plummer acknowledged that there is still room for growth. However, he said Nix has wowed him during his time with the Broncos.

“I think Bo has an extreme amount of talent when he can slow down a little bit–which I see happening this year–and stand in that pocket, use his eyes, anticipate a little bit more, not rely so much on his cannon. Because he does, he has a wicked cannon. He’s made some throws, I was like–my jaw dropped,” Plummer said.

“There’s also been some throws that he’s missed because he’s trying to gun it into a circle, confirm, then throw instead of…anticipate, throw, and know that your guy’s going to get there, and that’s that next level that quarterbacks would get to as they progress in an offense.”

How Nix meshes with first-year Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb is key.

“They’re bringing Davis Webb in to call the plays on offense, which I believe those two have a really, really close bond. And I know how important it is to have a great relationship with your OC. Because when [Gary] Kubiak was here, me and Gary got along so well. He never yelled at me; he just challenged me. He made sure that I didn’t go and take it easy or be complacent in any way,” Plummer said.

“That relationship is really important, and I believe that they have that there, and I love what Bo’s done.”

Former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth is among those concerned about Nix’s ankle. He is also a staunch believer in the QB and what the Broncos could have on the field with Webb calling the plays.

That belief from former players stands out amid questions about Nix and the Broncos.

Bo Nix’s ‘Main Obstacle’ is Self-Fulfilling

Questions about Nix’s recovery have been frequent. They have included how the delay will hinder his acclimation to new teammates and coaching changes. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon called it Nix’s “main obstacle.”

“It’s a good time to be Bo Nix, who has a shiny new receiving weapon and will continue to benefit from a great offensive line and strong defense in 2026,” Gagnon wrote on May 29. “That said, the 26-year-old is coming off multiple ankle procedures while trying to catch up on Davis Webb’s new offensive approach.”

That new “weapon” is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando called the trade for Waddle his “favorite offseason move” from the Broncos this cycle, calling him a “much surer bet” than any prospect.

Webb has been Nix’s position coach for the past two seasons. He is also a former quarterback himself, not too far removed from his own playing career. That pre-existing relationship, Webb’s background, and Nix being ahead of schedule figure to bridge a critical gap for the Broncos.