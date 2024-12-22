Broncos Super Bowl Champion Sends Clear Message About Bo Nix

Bo Nix has already set the Denver Broncos franchise rookie records for passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns. Making his 15th start in Week 16 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, Nix set another Broncos record.

It is a strong start for Nix, who entered the NFL as the most experienced QB in NCAA history.

However, former Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus says there is a ceiling to what kind of player Nix can be.

“I’m not down on Bo Nix, I like bo Nix, but last night we watched one team driving a Lamborgini at the QB position and another driving a Toyota Camry,” Polumbus posted on X on December 20. “You like your Camry, it gets you from point A to B. You never feel like you need a better car because it is trusty and reliable…. but it ain’t a Lamborgini….at least its not a Lamborgini yet….

“(Don’t ask me how a Camry turns into a Lambo…the analogy made sense in my head).”

Polumbus is a Denver native. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2008. He spent his final NFL season as a reserve on the Broncos Super Bowl team.

Polumbus also hosts “Mount Polumbus Speaks” on YouTube and has touted Nix as special in the past. But he clearly believes the QB has limitations to his game, and that he is benefitting from his situation.

Super Bowl 50 Champion: Broncos Outcoached After Halftime

Polumbus points to coaching to explain why Nix and Los have such similar production despite the difference in their ceilings.

“Doubling down on my nonsensical analogy the requires a metamorphosis from a Camry into a Lambo….,” Polumbus said in a follow-up post. “The irony of the situation is the [Chargers head coach Jim] Harbaugh drives his Lambo like a Camry and Sean Payton attempts to drive his Camry like a Lambo….”

The Broncos are 0-2 against the Chargers this season and 9-4 against the rest of their slate.

Broncos brass will likely take that kind of progress from Nix coming off an 8-9 season in 2023, going 7-8 with a nine-time Pro Bowler in Russell Wilson. But it underscores a point Polumbus made during the game.

“When you can’t find a player that blew it, when you can’t point to a play or two that blew it, when one team started out physical in the run game, yet the other team is the one that finished with the run game there is really only one place to point the finger….,” Polumbus posted following the game on December 19. “We got out coached mid game. Simple as that.

“Chargers adjusted. We did not.”

Polumbus’ remarks are especially striking considering Payton’s decision to be aggressive, passing on the first two plays on the penultimate possession of the first half. Payton’s decision led to a punt, affording Harbaugh a chance to make a historic decision.

The Chargers chose to attempt a free kick, and kicker Cameron Dicker connected on a 57-yard try. It was the first successful attempt in 48 years and Harbaugh said it was his favorite rule.

Both coaches said their teams practice the scenario but it cost the Broncos in Week 16.

Justin Herbert, Chargers Sweep Bo Nix, Broncos

Nix completed 72.3% of his passes for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns in the loss to the Chargers in Week 16.

It was Nix’s fourth-highest completion percentage in a single game this season.

His counterpart, Herbert, completed 74.2% of his passes for 284 yards with 2 TDs and 1 pick. Both players were sacked once each. But Herbert came away with the most important stat of all, a win, which helped his team’s playoff chances.

Herbert, Nix’s fellow former Oregon Duck who is in his fifth season after being the No. 6 pick in 2020, averaged more yards per attempt and completion.

His passer rating was also 3.5 points higher than the Broncos QB.