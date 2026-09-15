Broncos Get Positive Injury Update on 2-Time NFL All-Pro

The Denver Broncos weren’t missing any players due to injuries in Monday’s season-opening 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — only star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was gone due to being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Hopefully, moving forward, the injury bug will stay away, and the Broncos got a positive injury update on 1 starter dealing with issues on Tuesday morning.

“Good news from last night: Marvin Mims Jr is expected to be fine for Sunday’s game against the Jags,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Hip issues from the past popped up in the game, but he fought through it and expects to be okay.”

Mims is a 2-time NFL All-Pro return specialist who finally ascended to a starting role at wide receiver in 2026, but he only played 9 snaps on offense in the loss to the Chiefs.

Mims went out early against the Chiefs with the hip injury but came back to return a punt late in the game.

Marvin Mims Called ‘Top Trade Asset’ in Offseason

Mims is in a contract year in 2026, so of course he was the subject of trade rumors in the offseason.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter John Kosko called Mims Denver’s “Top Trade Asset” headed into the season.

“The Broncos recently traded a premium asset for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, creating a crowded and talented receiver room,” Kosko wrote. “With that surplus, it makes sense that one of the younger options could become expendable — most notably Marvin Mims Jr. or Troy Franklin. Neither player has fully broken out in Denver, but both offer speed and field-stretching ability. While neither would command significant draft capital, Mims likely carries more value due to his added impact as a returner.”

Pat Bryant Looked Like Clear-Cut WR3 in Opener

With Mims sort-of injured in the season opener, it seemed like the clear-cut WR3 option behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle should be 2nd-year wide receiver Pat Bryant.

Bryant was 2nd on the Broncos with 4 receptions for 42 yards — tight end Evan Engram led the way with 4 receptions for 43 yards.

Sutton and Waddle, who will have a combined $55 million salary cap hit in 2027, combined for 3 receptions for 13 yards in the loss to the Chiefs.