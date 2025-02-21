Broncos Projected as Landing Spot for $74 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Denver Broncos have tiers of roster needs, and head coach Sean Payton identified a “joker” as the No. 1 target. That position requires a top-notch receiving threat at running back or tight end, and Washington Commanders veteran Zach Ertz is a projected fit.

Ertz, 34, is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season. He may not provide the versatility Payton seeks.

Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe still predicted the Broncos will sign Ertz in free agency.

“They may look for that [joker] role from the NFL Draft, but they still need to add veteran pass catchers for Bo Nix,” Rolfe wrote on February 19. “Zach Ertz would fill the Broncos’ need for a veteran pass catcher. He would not fit the ‘joker’ role, but he could still be a very valuable part of the offense. At 34 years of age, he is only likely to be looking for a short-term deal on a team that can challenge in the postseason, which is a box the Broncos tick.

Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, serving as a security blanket for Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. He is coming off a one-year, $3 million contract with $74.7 million in career earnings.

He could also serve as a mentor for a player the Broncos may draft.

“Ertz’s experience would help Nix and any young offensive talent that the Broncos draft this offseason,” Rolfe wrote.

Broncos Predicted to Draft Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Notably, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider projected the Broncos to select Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Like Ertz, Loveland is not as versatile as some of his fellow prospects.

Kosmider still believes he could fill what was a void in the Broncos’ offense in 2024.

“The Broncos would sprint to hand in the card for Loveland, who will give coach Sean Payton the mismatch-creating weapon at tight end he hasn’t had since arriving in Denver,” Kosmider wrote on February 20. “QB Bo Nix threw 29 touchdown passes as a rookie — second-most all-time by a first-year quarterback — and did so without a consistent tight end target.”

“Loveland did not put up the same numbers as fellow Big Ten tight end Tyler Warren, but he’s a fluid route runner and is difficult to bring down in the open field,” Kosmider wrote. “He will immediately inject a new dynamic into a Broncos offense that took a big leap in 2024.”

Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and 5 TDs as a junior in 2024. He won a national championship with Michigan in 2023.

Broncos Must Get More Production From TE Spot Amid Zach Ertz Prediction

Broncos tight ends Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich – who the Broncos waived during the season – Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins combined for 51 receptions, 483 yards, and 5 touchdowns in 2024.

Adkins and Trautman are both under contract for 2025. The Broncos also have 2024 undrafted free agent Thomas Yassmin under contract. Yassmin did not see the field during the regular season.

Payton called “joker” a need for the Broncos, but Ertz fits the positional aspect.

Play

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million to spend this offseason. They can create more with contract extensions, restructures, or making cuts.

Spotrac projects Ertz’s annual value at $5.3 million with a one-year pact as an example.