Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Projected as Landing Spot for $74 Million Super Bowl Champion

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Zach Ertz, Denver Broncos
Getty
Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders reacts against the Carolina Panthers.

The Denver Broncos have tiers of roster needs, and head coach Sean Payton identified a “joker” as the No. 1 target. That position requires a top-notch receiving threat at running back or tight end, and Washington Commanders veteran Zach Ertz is a projected fit.

Ertz, 34, is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season. He may not provide the versatility Payton seeks.

Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe still predicted the Broncos will sign Ertz in free agency.

“They may look for that [joker] role from the NFL Draft, but they still need to add veteran pass catchers for Bo Nix,” Rolfe wrote on February 19. “Zach Ertz would fill the Broncos’ need for a veteran pass catcher. He would not fit the joker role, but he could still be a very valuable part of the offense. At 34 years of age, he is only likely to be looking for a short-term deal on a team that can challenge in the postseason, which is a box the Broncos tick.

Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, serving as a security blanket for Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. He is coming off a one-year, $3 million contract with $74.7 million in career earnings.

He could also serve as a mentor for a player the Broncos may draft.

“Ertz’s experience would help Nix and any young offensive talent that the Broncos draft this offseason,” Rolfe wrote.

Broncos Predicted to Draft Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland, Denver Broncos

GettyColston Loveland #18 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a touchdown with Tyler Morris #8 against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Notably, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider projected the Broncos to select Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Like Ertz, Loveland is not as versatile as some of his fellow prospects.

Kosmider still believes he could fill what was a void in the Broncos’ offense in 2024.

“The Broncos would sprint to hand in the card for Loveland, who will give coach Sean Payton the mismatch-creating weapon at tight end he hasn’t had since arriving in Denver,” Kosmider wrote on February 20. “QB Bo Nix threw 29 touchdown passes as a rookie — second-most all-time by a first-year quarterback — and did so without a consistent tight end target.”

“Loveland did not put up the same numbers as fellow Big Ten tight end Tyler Warren, but he’s a fluid route runner and is difficult to bring down in the open field,” Kosmider wrote. “He will immediately inject a new dynamic into a Broncos offense that took a big leap in 2024.”

Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and 5 TDs as a junior in 2024. He won a national championship with Michigan in 2023.

Broncos Must Get More Production From TE Spot Amid Zach Ertz Prediction

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

GettySean Payton head coach of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Broncos tight ends Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich – who the Broncos waived during the season – Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins combined for 51 receptions, 483 yards, and 5 touchdowns in 2024.

Adkins and Trautman are both under contract for 2025. The Broncos also have 2024 undrafted free agent Thomas Yassmin under contract. Yassmin did not see the field during the regular season.

Payton called “joker” a need for the Broncos, but Ertz fits the positional aspect.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million to spend this offseason. They can create more with contract extensions, restructures, or making cuts.

Spotrac projects Ertz’s annual value at $5.3 million with a one-year pact as an example.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Projected as Landing Spot for $74 Million Super Bowl Champion

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x