Broncos Add Former Bills Starter With Super Bowl Ring in Roster Tweak

Depth is the name of the game in the NFL, and despite having a strong starting tandem in place, the Denver Broncos have added Taylor Rapp to their group.

Rapp is a veteran safety. He joins a Broncos team that has standouts in Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga–the latter of whom is an All-Pro–atop their depth chart, and a slew of intriguing depth options.

However, Rapp brings championship experience and versatility.

Broncos Sign Former Bills, Rams SAF Taylor Rapp

“The #Broncos are signing safety Taylor Rapp, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on August 20. “Former 2019 second-round draft pick with 72 career starts, 488 career tackles and 12 career interceptions. Was a starter for the Bills last year prior to a season-ending injury.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport both corroborated Zenitz’s report on Rapp signing with the Broncos with their own.

Rapp, 28, is a former second-round pick.

Taken 61st overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 draft, he helped them win a Super Bowl in 2021, moving on to the Buffalo Bills in free agency in 2023. There, he spent two seasons as teammates with Broncos legend Von Miller, now of the Dallas Cowboys.

Rapp had 82 total stops, 2 INTs, and 1 forced fumble during the 2024 season, when he appeared in 14 games.

Rapp figures to quickly ascend to the Broncos’ top backup safety spot.

After visiting Denver last week for a workout, Rapp and the Broncos have come to an agreement on a deal. Notably, the Bills cut Rapp two years into a three-year, $10.6 million contract. He has $15.2 million in career earnings.

All that matters now is how he fares on the practice field for the Broncos as he looks to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Broncos Depth Chart Gets New Participant

In addition to Hufanga and Jones–both of whom have battled injuries during their respective careers–and now Rapp, the Broncos also have veterans JL Skinner and Tycen Anderson, as well as rookies Miles Scott and Parker Robertson.

With Rapp’s arrival, Scott and Robertson are on clear notice as the preseason rolls on.

Up next, the Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that could present a strong challenge for the secondary.

It is likely too soon to see Rapp on the field, but he could get up to speed in time to log snaps on special teams and spot defensive duty for the Broncos’ preseason finale. That will be at home against the Minnesota Vikings.