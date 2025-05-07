Broncos Add Record-Setting Former Starting QB Before Rookie Minicamp

The Denver Broncos are Bo Nix’s team. They also have Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger behind him after free agency and the draft. However, former Atlanta Falcons starter Desmond Ridder is among the roster hopefuls attending the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

Ridder was the No. 74 overall pick (third round) of the 2022 draft by the Falcons.

The Falcons traded him to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 offseason. He split the year between the desert and the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed him from Arizona’s practice squad.

Biggest name perhaps at Broncos rookie minicamp this weekend: QB Desmond Ridder is getting a vet tryout with Broncos, per source,” 9News Mike Klis reported in a post on X on May 6. “Started 13 games in 2023.”

Desmond Ridder and Brock Bowers connect for a late TD 📺: #LVvsCIN on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/kaNRUKFu87 — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2024

Ridder is the all-time passing touchdown leader and ranks second in career passing yards in Cincinnati Bearcats history. He has completed 63.6% of his passes for 4,002 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with an 8-10 record in his NFL career.

He has also rushed for 293 yards and 5 TDs on 78 carries.

Ridder inked a four-year, $5.3 million contract with the Falcons in 2022. He signed two one-year deals totaling $1.2 million in 2024. Ridder has earned $3.4 million in his three-year career.

Desmond Ridder Joins Former Colorado Buffaloes QB in Broncos Rookie Minicamp

“The Broncos’ rookies and vets will be at team headquarters for meetings Thursday, then practice on the field Friday, Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday,” Klis wrote on May 6.

“In all, there will be seven drafted rookies, 15 undrafted rookies signed as college free agents, nearly 30 rookie tryout players and a couple tryouts for veterans who have played in the NFL like Ridder.”

Elingher, Nix, and Stidham will not be in attendance, but Ridder is not the only QB on hand.

“Ridder will be in minicamp with former CU and Princeton QB Blake Stenstrom,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X on May 6.

Final in Ivy League: Princeton (3-3, 2-1) 21, No. 18 Harvard (5-1, 2-1) 14 Princeton QB Blake Stenstrom: 21 of 36, 244 yards, 2 TDs

Tigers defense picks off three passes pic.twitter.com/qxgxb0u7jL — FCS Football (@OptaAnalystFCS) October 21, 2023

“Excited and grateful to accept an invite to @Broncos rookie minicamp!” Stenstrom said in a post on X on April 27, one day after the third and final day of the 2025 draft. “Fired up for this opportunity!”

Ridder’s experience could give him the edge, though he will be learning a new offense.

He has a strong arm and good mobility. However, decision-making and accuracy issues have plagued him to this point.

Desmond Ridder Could Replace Former No. 2 Overall Pick

Nix is entrenched as the Broncos’ starter, barring injury. Stidham also received $6.9 million in guaranteed money on his two-year, $12 million pact, which would indicate some level of job security.

Ehlinger, however, received $300,000 guaranteed on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

The Broncos signed the former Indianapolis Colts QB in free agency, and he is currently filling the slot current Miami Dolphins backup Zach Wilson held in 2024.

Ridder has Ehlinger beat in just about every passing metric, save for total interceptions. But with 18 starts in 25 games (compared to three starts in eight career games for Ehlinger), Ridder could quickly climb the Broncos’ depth chart to QB3. He was an intriguing prospect.

From the Senior Bowl to interviews to Combine workout; Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder has done nothing but help his draft stock since a tough showing vs. Bama in the CFP semifinal. With all the QB movement in the NFL, which team pulls the trigger on Ridder in next month’s draft? pic.twitter.com/FguRgHnD7m — Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 16, 2022

NFL rules allow a third quarterback to dress on game days but not count toward the roster limit.