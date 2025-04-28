‘Elite’ Homegrown QB Sends Message After Agreeing to Join Broncos

The Denver Broncos have Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Elingher in their quarterback room, and they just added a local product to the mix. The Broncos invited Highlands Ranch, Colorado native Blake Stenstrom to their rookie mini camp.

Stenstrom began his collegiate career at Colorado in 2018, spending two seasons in Boulder before transferring to Princeton.

Stenstrom announced his invite on social media.

“Excited and grateful to accept an invite to @Broncos rookie minicamp!” Stenstrom said in a post on X on April 27, one day after the third and final day of the 2025 draft. “Fired up for this opportunity!”

TIGERS TAKE CLOSE ONE. @PrincetonFTBL kept itself in the Ivy title race with a 21-14 win over No. 17 Harvard. QB Blake Stenstrom threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns. 🌿🏈 pic.twitter.com/0XsgNShHOi — Ivy League (@IvyLeague) October 21, 2023

“He is one of only four players in program history to throw over 5,000 yards and one of only seven quarterbacks to complete at least 64 percent of his throws. He also added over 328 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground,” the Tigers’ website wrote in March 2024.

“The former Tiger was Second-Team All-Ivy in 2022 after posting an Ivy League-best 2,742 passing yards and 69.4 completion percentage, while ranking second in the league in completions (243) and third in touchdown passes (16). He is also a member of the 2021 Ivy League Champions.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound QB went undrafted in 2024 after completing 59% of his passes for 2,250 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with the Tigers in 2023.

He posted a 4,992-29-10 line on 64.4% completion over the final two seasons of his Tigers career.

He also ran for 260 yards on 176 carries during that span. An alum of Valor High School, Stenstrom was an invitee to the renowned Elite 11 quarterback camp in 2017 and has drawn NFL interest.

Broncos QB Caught Super Bowl Champion’s Attention

Stenstrom was one of nine former Buffaloes to participate in a local pro day for NFL teams hoping to entice one into drafting them in 2024. He earned an invite to the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie minicamp, where general manager Howie Roseman is well-regarded.

Stenstrom posted nearly one year prior that he was “excited” about the opportunity, but he never received a contract offer from the eventual 2024 Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles already had Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, and Tanner McKee on their roster.

Stenstrom faces a similar quandary with the Broncos, where Nix is coming off a historic rookie season and Stidham is a trusted backup. Elingher arrived in free agency this offseason, choosing the Broncos over other opportunities.

Stenstrom could find his way to the Broncos’ practice squad. League rules permit a third quarterback to dress on game day without counting against the roster allowance.

In the Broncos’ case, that could be Ehlinger, who would assume the role Zach Wilson vacated.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets before the 2024 draft. But they selected Nix No. 12 overall, and Wilson never got into a regular-season game, even in mop-up situations. Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason.

Blake Stentrom Reliving ‘Surreal’ Experience

Stenstrom called his return to Boulder for the Buffaloes’ local pro day “surreal,” but he added that it took 15 minutes before he “felt like home again.”

He could find a similar feeling with the Broncos and learn from head coach Sean Payton.

“After starring at Valor Christian High School, the quarterback signed to play with the Buffaloes for the 2018 season. He redshirted as a freshman and then appeared in three games in 2019, completing 1 of 3 passes,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote in March 2024.

“Stenstrom then moved on, transferring to Princeton and playing three seasons, including the past two spent as a top-notch Ivy League quarterback.”

His father, Steve Stenstrom, was a fourth-round pick in the 1995 draft of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and the Broncos.

He only suited up in regular-season games for the Bears and 49ers, signing with the Broncos in the spring of 2001 before retiring.