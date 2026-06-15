‘Ridiculous’ Broncos Trade Pitch Lands 6-foot-5, 265-Pound Former 1st Round Pick

The Denver Broncos find themselves in an unexpected and uncomfortable position just 1 month away from the start of training camp after star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested twice in 1 week.

Cooper’s status, at this point, could be that he’s unavailable for the upcoming season due to a lengthy suspension — either from the Broncos or the NFL. There’s even a chance Cooper, who is playing on a 4-year, $60 million contract, may have played his final game for the Broncos.

For the Broncos, who are Super Bowl contenders after going 14-3 in 2025 and advancing to the AFC Championship Game, losing Cooper could be a disaster for their defense, which means they might need to think outside the box to trade for another elite edge rusher.

According to Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Daire Carragher, there might be an elite edge rusher available via trade with Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu, a 2024 1st round pick.

Why Latu Might Be Available for Broncos in Trade

Let’s start with price. If the Broncos want Latu, they would likely need to give up an edge rusher and a 2nd or 3rd-round pick. That edge rusher could easily be Que Robinson if they pull off the deal before training camp — Robinson has added value after shining in the playoffs.

Much of Carragher’s reason for putting Latu on his list of NFL stars who might be available in a trade hinges on the Colts being the Colts — in other words, continuing to be bad.

“The idea of shipping away a recent first-round edge defender sounds ridiculous on the surface, particularly when that player has already shown the kind of flashes Latu has displayed early in his career,” Carragher wrote. “Then again, fellow 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse was similarly considered untouchable before becoming the selling point in the Garrett trade. Latu tallied an extra half-sack than Verse last year despite recording just 60% as many pressures. He finished the year as PFF’s highest-graded edge defender from the 2024 class, and led all defensive linemen with three interceptions … If a third consecutive losing season arrives without a clear long-term answer at quarterback, the franchise could be forced into a more aggressive rebuild.”

Latu Snapped NFL Record Streak of Offensive Picks

Latu unwittingly made NFL history the moment he was selected at No. 15 overall in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL draft — he was the 1st defensive player selected that year after a record-setting 14 consecutive offensive players selected to open the draft.

The Broncos had 1 of those picks, taking quarterback Bo Nix just 3 picks ahead of Latu at No. 12 overall.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Latu to 6-time NFL All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans,” Zierlein wrote in 2024. “He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well-conceived and instinctive, and he’s brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher … Latu could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.”