Denver Broncos Hit With More Bad News After Chiefs Loss

The Denver Broncos came out of a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with plenty to correct. They now have an injury situation to monitor, too.

Running back RJ Harvey was listed as a nonparticipant Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, according to the Broncos’ September 16 injury report. It’s worth noting that Denver did not hold a practice on Wednesday, but rather estimated Harvey’s ability to go.

That makes Thursday’s actual practice participation worth watching.

Harvey played through Denver’s season-opening defeat in Kansas City, finishing with 18 rushing yards on three carries and another 23 yards on four receptions. He also handled four kickoff returns for 111 yards.

His seven offensive touches did not amount to much volume. They did make him one of the few Broncos who produced efficiently in an offense that spent most of Monday night stuck in neutral.

RJ Harvey Injury Adds Question to Broncos Backfield

Denver finished with only 176 total yards against Kansas City. The Broncos rushed for 61 yards while the Chiefs piled up 220, part of a 31-10 result that head coach Sean Payton later called a “slap in the face.”

J.K. Dobbins led Denver’s running backs with eight carries for 36 yards. Harvey averaged 6.0 yards on his three attempts.

That is a tiny sample. It also explains why Harvey’s hamstring is relevant beyond another name appearing on an injury report.

Denver entered the season planning to lean on a deeper running-back rotation. General manager George Paton kept four backs on the initial 53-man roster: Harvey, Dobbins, Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie. The Broncos had previously described Dobbins, Harvey and Coleman as the core of a potential “three-headed monster” in the running game.

Losing or limiting one piece would compress that rotation just as Denver is trying to repair an offense that never established much rhythm in Kansas City.

Harvey also brings something different as a receiver. As a rookie in 2025, he caught 47 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns while adding 540 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Broncos Face Jaguars in Week 2

The immediate question is whether Harvey progresses once the Broncos actually take the practice field.

Denver hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 20, at Empower Field at Mile High. Jacksonville arrives 1-0 after opening its season with a 34-10 win over Cleveland.

There is some recent history attached to that matchup.

Jacksonville was the only visiting team to win in Denver during the 2025 regular season, beating the Broncos 34-20 and ending an 11-game Denver winning streak. Trevor Lawrence threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in that game while adding another score on the ground.

Denver already has enough to fix after Kansas City. Harvey’s hamstring now belongs on that list, although Wednesday’s estimated DNP is the beginning of the injury story, not the verdict.