Broncos Bring In 61-TD Quarterback After Raiders Stint

The Denver Broncos are looking to potentially beef up their quarterback room with an option in Sawyer Robertson who was highly-productive at his previous stop.

He joins a group led by 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix. Nix is healthy and attending the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp as planned. The Broncos also have veteran backup options Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger. Stidham and Ehlinger were QBs 2 and 3, respectively, last season.

However, the Broncos’ situation behind Nix is less certain that it was over his first two years.

Broncos Bring In Former Baylor Bears QB Sawyer Robertson

“Source: Former Baylor star QB Sawyer Robertson is in #Broncos minicamp for a tryout,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X on June 16. “Robertson, who recorded 34 TDs in 2025, was an All Big-12 selection for the Bears last season.”

Robertson is coming off a three-year stint at Baylor after one year at Mississippi State.

Over the past four seasons, Robertson has thrown for 7,639 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions across 35 contests, adding another 316 yards and 8 TDs on 156 carries.

“Fifth-year senior with pro traits and arm talent. Robertson possesses a quick release and good velocity, but his subpar touch, timing and accuracy are notable on the first two levels. He’ll need better eye discipline to keep linebackers and safeties from jumping passing lanes. He’s composed in the face of pressure and can make off-platform throws when needed,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

“Mobile but won’t beat many teams with extended plays. A shift away from spread-based reads to a more balanced attack featuring traditional tight ends could help, but Robertson’s struggles with accuracy and ball placement could be tough to overcome.”

Robertson led the Big 12 in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns last season.

Zierlein projected Robertson as a sixth or seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders behind No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza as a college free agent.

Nix’s health has been an overarching storyline for the Broncos this offseason. However, the backup QB situation has loomed as an equally important matter, even more if the concerns over Nix’s balky ankle prove faulty.

Broncos’ Backup QB Situation Looms Large

The Broncos turned to Stidham as Nix was forced to miss the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots due to the ankle injury the latter suffered the week prior against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

It did not go well. Stidham posted a 133-1-1 line on 54.8% completion in a 10-7 loss for the Broncos. He had not attempted a regular-season pass since Week 18 of the 2024 campaign.

Ehlinger has not attempted a pass in a regular-season contest since Week 18 in 2023.

Those factors could offset their experience with the Broncos. That is, if Robertson can show that his skill set will translate to the NFL level in mandatory minicamp. The Broncos kept three QBs last season. Robertson will need to at least beat out one of Ehlinger or Stidham for the final spot.

Stidham is the Broncos’ longest-tenured QB, while Ehlinger replaced 2024 emergency third QB Zach Wilson last season. All three Broncos QBs are close, which could be a hurdle for Robertson.

However, he is an additional arm with Nix likely limited throughout mandatory minicamp.