Broncos Get Clear Message About Potential Replacement for Jonathon Cooper

The Denver Broncos are still bracing for the outcome of the ongoing legal situation involving outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, but could have a ready-made solution on the roster already in Que Robinson.

Cooper and All-Pro Nik Bonitto formed one of the NFL’s best tandems last season.

Their bid to repeat that impact is in jeopardy, thanks to Cooper’s legal woes, but Robinson has inspired confidence that he could fill in if need be.

Broncos’ Que Robinson Gets Vote of Confidence

The Broncos selected Robinson out of Alabama in the fourth round, with the 134th overall pick of the 2025 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, producing stats to match with 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in his six games played.

He also notched 1.0 sacks in his lone postseason appearance.

Sports Illlustrated’s Albert Breer suggested that Robinson more than showed well during the offseason program, he may even have what it takes to replace Cooper in the interim.

“With Jonathon Cooper’s situation still in flux in Denver, Que Robinson looked ready to take advantage of any opportunity that’s put in front of him—the 2025 fourth-rounder showed the ability to emerge as a disruptive force on the Broncos’ front,” Breer wrote on June 23. “Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman should give DC Vance Joseph more depth there, too. All are good examples of how George Paton and Sean Payton have found talent in a lot of different ways.”

Bonitto led the Broncos with 14.0 sacks, while Cooper chipped in 8.0 sacks of his own.

Among the Broncos’ reserves, Dondrea Tillman led the way with 4.0 sacks, while Elliss had 2.5 sacks, with Robinson bringing up the rear. Inserting Robinson into the starting lineup opposite Bonitto would keep Tillman and Elliss in their current roles.

The Broncos also have 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders. He is trying to earn a roster spot after missing most of the past two seasons with injuries.

Broncos’ Historic Duo At Risk

Robinson may be a sound fallback option for the Broncos. But it would undoubtedly be a blow if they had to shift from Plan A of Bonitto and Cooper.

“Only five teams in NFL history accumulated as many or more sacks as the 2025 Denver Broncos. It was far from a two-man show, but Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper did the heaviest lifting with a combined 22 regular-season sacks,” CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns wrote on June 23, adding, “Bonitto is now an established star, having proved that his 2024 breakout was no fluke.

“There is some uncertainty around the other half of the duo heading into 2026, though. If Cooper is on the field, the Broncos can count on the consistent pass rusher to flirt with double-digit sacks. But he has been arrested twice this offseason and faces several charges including domestic violence. Cooper’s trial is expected to begin on July 22 and could coincide with the start of training camp.”

The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons, with Bonitto and Cooper headlining the show each time. That is a lot to replace. It would put pressure on Robinson and the Broncos’ other options to replace Cooper if need be.