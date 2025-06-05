Broncos RB With ‘Home Run Capability’ Could Shake Up Roster

The Denver Broncos took a big swing at running back in the NFL draft when they took UCF’s RJ Harvey in the second round — although maybe not as big of a swing a some fans thought they would by taking a running back in the first round.

While Harvey seems like he could still be a plug and play starter from Day 1 for the Broncos, the June 5 episode of the Locked on Broncos podcast singled out second year running back Blake Watson as a player who could add depth at the position and possibly make a big impact on special teams.

From Locked on Broncos: “Blake Watson is this kind of under the radar, underrated name to watch and he can help the Broncos in several different facets this upcoming season if he makes the most of his opportunity … he’s got speed, he’s got hands, he’s got the ability to be a dynamic threat, no matter what way you choose to use him offensively. He’s got home run capability.”

Watson might have the biggest chance to make an impact in 2025 as the second kick returner next to 2-time NFL All-Pro Marvin Mims — a role that could end being the primary return man if Mims’ role at wide receiver in the offense continues to grow.

As a sophomore at Old Dominion in 2019, Watson had 633 yards on 19 kick returns.

Watson Went Undrafted After Late-Round Projection

Watson played 6 seasons of college football, including 5 at Old Dominion, before he spent his final season at Memphis in 2023 and was an All-AAC pick after putting up 1,632 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns. It was the third consecutive season Watson eclipsed 1,000 yards of total offense.

Headed into the 2023 NFL draft, Watson was projected as a sixth or seventh round pick by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein but went undrafted — likely because of his size at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds — although he still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds at the Memphis Pro Day.

“(Watson) will need to be utilized in the passing game to have a shot at helping an NFL team,” Zierlein wrote. ” … His vision and elusiveness helps his cause when the play flows wide. He wasn’t asked to run many routes but was highly productive as a pass catcher and should be able to handle any route asks moving forward. Watson will be fighting for a job as an RB3 in the NFL.”

Watson, who will turn 26 years old in October, made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of training camp in 2024 but only wound up playing in 2 regular season games.

What Cracking Roster Again Will Look Like

With the Broncos drafting running backs each of the last 2 years, cracking the roster will be an uphill battle for Watson again in 2025.

Currently, he’s not even listed among the top 4 running backs on the Broncos’ depth chart, with Harvey as the starter followed by Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.

One good thing going for Watson is that, besides Harvey, there’s little security for any other running back on the roster. Estime and McLaughlin look like the best bets to be Harvey’s primary backup, but even that’s up for grabs.