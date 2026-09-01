‘Best Bargain’ Ex-Broncos RB Lands With Cleveland Browns

The moment the Denver Broncos cut loose running back Jaleel McLaughlin as part of their final roster cuts on Sunday, the prevailing sentiment was that he wouldn’t be unemployed for long.
By Tuesday, McLaughlin had a new team.
“Browns have signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin to their practice squad,” Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi wrote on X on Tuesday. “A 4-year vet released by Denver.”
“Jaleel McLaughlin lands on the Browns practice squad … ” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.
“The Browns have signed former Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin after he was released on Sunday,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “McLaughlin has 1,093 rushing yards and 3 TDs, along with 59 catches for 263 yards and 4 TDs.”
McLaughlin Named NFL’s Top ‘Bargain Free Agent’
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaughlin at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “bargain” free agent running backs 1 day after his release, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks identified as the top 2 possible destinations.
“The Denver Broncos released Jaleel McLaughlin from their crowded RB room, and the speedy Youngstown State product should interest teams seeking a change-of-pace back,” Knox wrote on August 31. “Over the last three years with Denver, McLaughlin tallied 1,356 scrimmage yards while averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry. He’s a bit undersized (5’7”, 187 lbs) but possesses big-play ability and won’t turn 26 until mid-September.”
McLaughlin Seemed Like Trade Bait in Offseason
In May, Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora suggested the Broncos trade McLaughlin to the RB-needy Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens let Keaton Mitchell, their top backup running back to All-Pro Derrick Henry, walk out the door in free agency. McLaughlin would be a suitable replacement.
The Broncos have 2 established starters in J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, then added Jonah Coleman in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Baltimore offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was an offensive assistant for the Broncos in McLaughlin’s 1st 2 seasons in 2023 and 2024.
“Could I sell you on a late-round pick for Jaleel McLaughlin?” La Canfora wrote. “He spent two years with Doyle in Denver, he is a grinder … and he received no D-1 offers out of high school but has stuck in the NFL despite being an undrafted signee in 2023. He predated Sean Payton’s arrival, but you could see how much Payton was smitten with him, and when Denver re-signed him on a no-frills deal, Payton praised his ‘football intelligence and makeup.’ McLaughlin appeared in just eight games last season but saw more action late in the season when Dobbins was hurt. He appeared in 17 games as rookie with three starts and he has been effective catching the ball in small doses and averaged 16 yards per catch his final season in college.”
‘Best Bargain’ Ex-Broncos RB Lands With Cleveland Browns