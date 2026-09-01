‘Best Bargain’ Ex-Broncos RB Lands With Cleveland Browns

The moment the Denver Broncos cut loose running back Jaleel McLaughlin as part of their final roster cuts on Sunday, the prevailing sentiment was that he wouldn’t be unemployed for long.

By Tuesday, McLaughlin had a new team.

“Browns have signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin to their practice squad,” Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi wrote on X on Tuesday. “A 4-year vet released by Denver.”

“Jaleel McLaughlin lands on the Browns practice squad … ” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“The Browns have signed former Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin after he was released on Sunday,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “McLaughlin has 1,093 rushing yards and 3 TDs, along with 59 catches for 263 yards and 4 TDs.”

McLaughlin Named NFL’s Top ‘Bargain Free Agent’

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaughlin at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “bargain” free agent running backs 1 day after his release, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks identified as the top 2 possible destinations.