Broncos Urged to Place ‘Change of Pace’ RB on Trade Block

In 1 great example of how Denver Broncos decisions have been made in recent years, the once bone-dry running backs room now overflows with talent — at least 4 tailbacks who could start on any number of NFL teams.

The odd man out in 2026 looks to be Jaleel McLaughlin, who Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Broncos should put on the trade block as soon as possible.

“In his three seasons with the Denver Broncos, running back Jaleel McLaughlin has continually flashed as a change-of-pace option,” Knox wrote on August 10. “The 2023 undrafted free agent has averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry while tallying 1356 yards and seven touchdowns in his three seasons. McLaughlin’s best campaign came in 2023, when he finished with 410 rushing yards, 31 receptions, and 570 scrimmage yards. Though undersized at 5’7″ and 187 pounds, he has proven himself to be a valuable role player in Denver. The issue is that the Broncos suddenly have a logjam at running back … while the Broncos could opt to keep four backs on the active roster, now is the time to try flipping McLaughlin, who is set to play on a one-year deal.”

Broncos Have 3-Headed Monster at Running Back

McLaughlin has been made expendable by 3 players added over the last 2 seasons.

Veteran running back and current starter J.K. Dobbins played on a 1-year, $2.065 million contract in 2025, then re-upped on a 2-year, $16 million contract on March 9.

The Broncos added RJ Harvey in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he led all NFL rookies with 12 total touchdowns. Denver doubled down in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Jonah Coleman in the 4th round (No. 108 overall) — Coleman scored 17 touchdowns in his final season at Washington in 2025.

One thing none of those 3 have ever done in the NFL — or any Broncos running back has done since Phillip Lindsay in 2019 — is rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Trade Pitch Sends Jaleel McLaughlin to Ravens

Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora suggested the Broncos should trade McLaughlin to the RB-needy Baltimore Ravens for a 6th or 7th-round pick.

The Ravens let Keaton Mitchell, their top backup running back to All-Pro Derrick Henry, walk out the door in free agency. McLaughlin would be a suitable replacement for 1 year.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was an offensive assistant for the Broncos in McLaughlin’s 1st 2 seasons in 2023 and 2024.

“Could I sell you on a late round pick for Jaleel McLaughlin?” La Canfora wrote. “He spent two years with Doyle in Denver, he is a grinder … and he received no D-1 offers out of high school but has stuck in the NFL despite being an undrafted signee in 2023. He predated Sean Payton’s arrival, but you could see how much Payton was smitten with him, and when Denver re-signed him a no-frills deal Payton praised his ‘football intelligence and makeup.’ McLaughlin appeared in just eight games last season but saw more action late in the season when Dobbins was hurt. He appeared in 17 games as rookie with three starts and he has been effective catching the ball in small doses and averaged 16 yards per catch his final season in college.”