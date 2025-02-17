Broncos Urged to Add 21-TD Pro Bowl RB From AFC East

Even if the Denver Broncos draft a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the franchise can’t put all their eggs in that one basket. There’s too much at stake.

With none of the Broncos currently on the roster having shown the ability to be a consistently productive NFL running back, Denver needs to bring in an insurance policy at the position that could see them through some lean times.

There just so happens to be one that just came on the market after the Miami Dolphins released veteran running back Raheem Mostert on February 14 to free up roughly $3 million in salary cap space.

Mostert, who will turn 33 years old in April, is just one season removed from his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2023, when he rushed for 1,012 yards and led the NFL with 21 total touchdowns. He rushed for just 278 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024 as the Dolphins stumbled to an 8-9 record.

“Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season,” Mostert’s agent, Brett Tessler, posted on X on the day of his release. “Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere.”

Tracking Mostert’s Journeyman NFL Career

Mostert’s release shot him toward the top of most lists of the best free agent running backs available in the 2025 cycle — a testament to his long reputation as a productive running back for a lot of different teams.

Mostert broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue in 2015 and has played for 7 teams over the last 10 seasons.

The longest stint of Mostert’s career on one team came with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 to 2021, where he had a breakout season in 2019 with 952 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns despite making zero starts during the regular season. That season, he famously rushed for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns in an NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers.

While Mostert’s career has been lengthy, it’s never seen a big payday like one might think. Through 10 seasons, Mostert has just $20.3 million in career earnings, with roughly $9.5 million of that coming over the last 3 seasons with the Dolphins.

Broncos’ Ground Game Continues to Fall Flat

The Broncos went 10-7 in the 2024 regular season and made the postseason for the first time since 2015 in most cases despite lacking an elite rushing attack and not because of any significant contribution from their running backs.

Javonte Williams, who has led the Broncos in rushing 3 times in the last 4 seasons, is one of the more attractive free agent options at his position in 2025. Spotrac projects he’ll attract something along the lines of a 3-year, $20.5 million contract despite rushing for just 531 yards in 2024.

“… Teams should be wary of valuing Williams as a high-level starter,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 15. “While he flashed promise as a rookie in 2021, he suffered a torn ACL the following season and hasn’t been a consistent ball-carrier since. Williams averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 2023 and 3.7 yards per carry in 2024. His lack of rushing production can’t be blamed on his supporting cast either, as fellow running back Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estimé both topped 4.0 yards per carry this season.”