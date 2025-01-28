AFC West Predicted as Destination for Broncos’ Former $242 Million QB

If bygones can truly be bygones, then there’s a chance that the Denver Broncos might end up facing former quarterback Russell Wilson twice a year in the AFC West.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 26 the Las Vegas Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll might be considering Wilson as the team’s new quarterback, which would reunite Carroll and Wilson after spending 10 seasons together on the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021.

“#Raiders new coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have remained close, and Wilson is a strong option in Las Vegas,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“The 73-year-old head coach still faces a big decision, so keep an eye on this,” Rapoport said. “One of his good friends is still Russell Wilson, the Steelers quarterback, and my understanding is that Wilson wanted to play for the Raiders last year but that didn’t happen … look for that possible union to be discussed.”

Wilson rejuvenate his career somewhat in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a 1-year, $1.2 million contract following his release after 2 rock bottom seasons with the Broncos in 2022 and 2023.

Reuniting with Carroll would be something of a revelation after the 2 had a falling out at the end of his time in Seattle, where Wilson allegedly tried to have both Carroll and general manager John Schneider fired before he was traded to the Broncos.

Disastrous Financial Move for Broncos, Wilson

In bringing in Wilson, the Broncos made what can only be viewed as one of the worst trades in NFL history.

To get Wilson and a 2022 fourth round pick, the Broncos gave up their 2022 first round pick, 2023 first round pick, 2022 second round pick, 2023 second round pick, 2022 fifth round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

They also signed Wilson to a 5-year, $242.5 million contract extension 6 months later and, in return, Wilson went 11-19 as the starter before he was released, generating an $85 million dead cap hit spread over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Broncos Made Playoffs for First Time Since 2015

The Broncos shocked the NFL in their first year post-Wilson by going 10-7 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.

That they did so with a rookie quarterback in No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix only underlined how toxic the relationship had become between Wilson and head coach Sean Payton.

Wilson, for his part, played some of his best football in 2024 since he was teamed with Carroll and the duo won the lone franchise in Seahawks history following the 2013 season.

After missing the first 6 games of the season due to injury — Justin Fields started in his place — Wilson returned to go 6-5 for the Steelers, who made the AFC Playoffs before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round, with Wilson going 20-of-29 passing for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

According to Spotrac, Wilson has a projected market value of a 2-year, $77.4 million contract that would pay him an estimated $38.7 million per season.