Broncos’ Day 3 Pick Named Top ‘Sleeper Option’ in Secondary

The Denver Broncos looked at what they had on the roster and decided their team’s need for an elite wide receiver was so great that they traded their 2026 1st-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle.

Without a 1st-round pick, then without a 2nd-round pick after another trade, the entire draft kind of lost its luster at some point — at least in term of headlines.

That’s not to say there aren’t going to be some gems in there. There was even the oddity of a trio of 7th-round picks, including Mr. Irrelevant.

It’s the 1st of those 3 picks — safety Miles Scott (No.246 overall) — who could end up making a big impact as a rookie, with the Locked on Broncos podcast calling Scott the defense’s top “Sleeper Option” in 2026.

From Locked on Broncos on July 3: “Denver Broncos rookie safety Miles Scott could end up being a sleeper option at the safety position going into 2026. With Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga solidified as the two starters and Devon Key likely filling in the third spot at safety, Scott has an opportunity to compete with JL Skinner and Tycen Anderson for defensive reps behind Key and a large role on special teams.”

If Scott makes the roster, he also represents an incredible value on a 4-year, $4.53 million rookie contract.

“Scott was not invited to the combine, but he’s a converted wide receiver who played 55 games for the Fighting Illini with 37 starts at safety over the past three seasons,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote following the draft. “The Broncos like safety prospects who can play both spots — strong and free — and see Scott with that potential in their defense. He ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash at his pro day but has length and plays with anticipation. Broncos also zero in on team captains, and he was a captain for the Illini.”

Tracking Miles Scott From Big Ten to NFL Draft

Scott, 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, was a 3-year starter and 2-time team captain at Illinois. As a senior in 2025, he had career highs across the board with 64 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 pass deflections, 4 TFL, and 1.0 sack on the way to earning All-Big Ten honors.

Scott finished his career with 181 tackles and 7 interceptions, including 2 returned for touchdowns. His draft stock took a bit of a hit at Pro Day when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds.

“Former walk-on receiver who settled into a three-year starting role at safety,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Scott is a two-time team captain lauded for his preparation and football smarts. He has good size and adequate athletic ability, but his speed and range are average. Man coverage could become an issue for him in the pros, but playing zone as a down safety will suit him. He has backup potential and special teams value.”

Real Reason Broncos Traded Out of 2nd Round

The Broncos ended up with a full draft class — 7 picks — it just took a different path to get there:

Tyler Oneydim, DT, 3rd round (No. 66)

Jonah Coleman, RB, 4th round (No. 108 overall)

Kage Casey, OT, 4th round (No. 111 overall)

Justin Joly, TE, 5th Round (No. 152 overall)

Miles Scott, S, 7th Round (No. 246 overall)

Dallen Bentley, TE, 7th Round (No. 256 overall)

Red Murdock, LB, 7th Round (No. 257 overall)

Sitting with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2nd round, The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported the Broncos wanted to select Missouri inside linebacker Josiah Trotter, but he went off the board to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 46 overall and the Broncos bailed.