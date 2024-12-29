Shannon Sharpe Sends Clear Message on Broncos Starter During Loss to Bengals

The Denver Broncos’ magic number to secure a playoff berth remains one after their 30-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, and they will need a better effort from cornerback Riley Moss than he had against wide receiver Tee Higgins to get there.

Higgins finished the game with an 11-131-3 line, doing most of that damage against Moss.

Per Pro Football Focus, Moss allowed 100 yards and 2 touchdowns – including the game-winner on seven receptions in eight targets to Higgins in the game.

“Moss is leftovers Higgins been feasting on him all night,” Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Bronco Shannon Sharpe said in a post on X during the game on December 28. “He was AWFUL 2nite.”

“I love playing football. I love the sport of football,” Moss told reporters after the game. Obviously, like today, sometimes you eat a s*** sandwich, and you gotta own it. And isn’t the first time that’s happened in my career, and it’s probably not going to be the last. And the great ones are able to come back, and be gritty, and push through, and that’s what I’m going to do. ”

Moss allowed two of the other five targets thrown into his coverage to be completed for 5 yards.

One was to Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase, who was otherwise 0-for-2 against Moss. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught the other target with Moss on him for 2 yards. Moss kept Cincy wideout Adrei Iosivas from snagging his only target while guarding him.

Moss missed Weeks 13 through 16 (three games) with a knee injury suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

The Broncos have allowed 400-plus passing yards twice since then.

They had not allowed a 300-yard passer before Week 12. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert threw for 263 yards in Week 16. That was the fourth-highest mark before Joe Burrow passed for 412 yards in the Bengals’ win on Saturday.

The Broncos benched Levi Wallace during a historic outing by the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and had turned to rookie Kris Abrams-Draine in Moss’ absence.

Demarri Mathis also took reps during this contest in Moss’ stead.

Riley Moss Not Only Broncos Player in Hall of Famer ’ s Crosshairs

Sharpe called for the Broncos to switch defensive strategies at one point. He urged Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to put Pat Surtain II on Higgins and double Chase.

Sharpe later questioned one of Joseph’s blitz calls that resulted in a grab for Chase. For the game, Surtain allowed four receptions for 34 yards. Surtain allowed a 3-27-0 line to Chase on six targets.

Higgins had a 1-7-0 line on his lone target against Moss.

The former Bronco and Baltimore Ravens star, Sharpe, also called out rookie quarterback Bo Nix for his decision-making leading up to and on his interception.

Sharpe did compliment Nix and wideout Marvin Mims for one of their two scoring connections.

Shannon Sharpe Had Stake in Broncos-Bengals Matchup

Sharpe, who spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons in a Broncos uniform, also had criticism for the Bengals. But his interest went beyond that of a spectator or even just a former player. He also had a bet on it with former Bengals star Chad Johnson.

Surtain was not the issue, just as Sharpe expected.

The Broncos will need a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs or a loss by the Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, or Miami Dolphins to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.