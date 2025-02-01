Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Predicted to Sign $50 Million Contract

Neither Russell Wilson nor the Denver Broncos are looking back with regret on the decision to part ways last offseason.

That was made by Broncos head coach Sean Payton in concert with general manager George Paton. All parties have benefitted from starting over. The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft. The rookie set numerous franchise records in his first season.

Wilson revived his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and could get a nice payday this spring.

“Prediction: Two years, $50 million, $35 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on January 31.

According to Graziano, Wilson would be the 19th-highest-paid QB in terms of average value on that deal.

Wilson, 36, completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions last season. He went 6-5 as the Steelers’ starter. Graziano notes Wilson started hot – including going 6-0 – before freezing to end the campaign.

He signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers in free agency in 2024.

The Broncos paid Wilson more than $37 million. It was part of an $85 million dead cap hit incurred for cutting him. He was in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million contract.

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Gets Mixed Offseason Predictions

Wilson faces a different outlook ahead of free agency this offseason than after his Broncos exit. He will command a larger contract. That could conflict with the rest of the Steelers’ roster-building plans.

“The Steelers were the only interested team one year ago, and he didn’t do a ton to improve his marketability,” Graziano wrote.

“This isn’t like last year, either, when the money he made from the Steelers was offset against the guaranteed money the Broncos were still paying him. The Broncos don’t owe him any more, so Wilson won’t be available for a minimum salary as he was last season. The Giants took a cursory look at him before he went to Pittsburgh last year, and his old coach Pete Carroll just got the head coach job in Las Vegas, so there are some potentially intriguing options for Wilson if the Steelers don’t bring him back.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicted Wilson would land with the Giants.

“The G-Men reportedly had eyes on Wilson before the former Super Bowl champion signed with Pittsburgh, and now that Daniel Jones is gone, they could use his veteran arm again,” Benjamin wrote on January 28. “We think the Las Vegas Raiders could leapfrog New York via trade for a top rookie quarterback, putting the club in desperation mode.”

In the end, Graziano landed on the Steelers retaining Wilson. He also believes they will continue searching for their long-term solution at QB.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell also sees Wilson returning to the Steelers with some salary discrepancy.

“Wilson will get a raise from the $1.2 million he earned last season, but it’s tough to see him getting much more. There isn’t a better landing spot for him as a starter,” Barnwell wrote on January 30. “Wilson’s fit is as a safe pair of hands on a veteran team, and every other team hoping to compete for a title has higher ambitions for their quarterbacks than Pittsburgh.”

Steelers President: ‘Unlikely’ Russell Wilson & Justin Fields Return

Wilson took over the reins from teammate Justin Fields. Fields started the first six games of the season while the ex-Broncos QB recovered from a calf injury.

Wilson could lose out to the former Chicago Bears first-round pick for a return to Pittsburgh.

“I think we saw enough out of both Russell and Justin to think that we’d like to have at least one of them back. Probably unlikely to have them both back. But I think we had enough success with both of them at different stretches during the season. That would be our first choice, is to have one of them back,” team president Art Rooney II told Steelers Audio Network’s Rob King on January 27.

“At the same time, we have to look at the draft, we have to look at what else is out there. We have more than one job opening in the quarterback room. And we’ve got to bring some people to help us.”

Fields, 25, completed 65.8% of his throws for 1,108 yards with 6 TDs and 1 INT.

“Some in the Pittsburgh organization are comfortable with Justin Fields being the team’s QB in 2025. He has upside and more mobility at this stage than Russell Wilson,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on February 1. “But as one NFC executive pointed out, Fields didn’t seem to have great chemistry with receiver George Pickens, so it’s possible that could play a part.”

What that means for Wilson in his post-Broncos life remains unclear. But he should at least have an easier time finding a new home if it is with Pittsburgh.