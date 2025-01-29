Hi, Subscriber

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Good News Amid Uncertain Future

  • 135 Views
  • 23 Shares
  • Updated
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Getty
Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before facing the Houston Texans.

The Denver Broncos replaced Russell Wilson as starting quarterback with rookie first-round draft pick Bo Nix.

Now, Wilson is returning the favor.

Nix was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate with C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes all bowing out or otherwise preoccupied. However, a previously planned clean-up procedure will prevent Nix from participating.

That opened the door for Wilson, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers to make it. The accomplishment marks the 10th Pro Bowl in Wilson’s 13-year career.

“God is Good!!!” Wilson posted on X on January 29. “10th Pro Bowl.”

“Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is unable to play due to an injury,” Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley wrote on January 28.

“Wilson will be making his 10th Pro Bowl appearance (2012-15, 2017-21, 2024), which is tied for fifth-most among quarterbacks in NFL history.”

Six other players have at least as many Pro Bowls as Wilson now does.

All are either in or considered locks for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wilson surpasses Broncos legend John Elway with this selection. Wilson remains four Pro Bowls short of fellow former Broncos QB Peyton Manning’s mark and five from catching Tom Brady for the lead.

Russell Wilson Predicted to Land with Raiders

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

GettyRussell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers in free agency. It was a relative bargain thanks partly to the Broncos paying him $37.9 million in 2024. That was part of an $85 million dead cap hit after cutting him in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million pact.

Steelers president Art Rooney II left the door open for Wilson to leave the Steelers in free agency this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler linked Wilson to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Is a reunion with Pete Carroll, now Las Vegas’ head coach, really viable? Two ex-Carroll assistants believe they can co-exist, with one taking it as far as predicting that Wilson will sign there, adding that the two rekindled their relationship a little over a year ago after a rocky ending the Seattle,” Fowler wrote on January 29.

“The Raiders’ plans are uncertain, but this at least seems like a possibility.”

“I think both would be open to it, especially with this QB class the way it is,” a different former assistant of Carroll’s told Fowler.

Wilson to Vegas has been a popular notion in media circles, with Fowler making the connection upon Carroll’s hire. However, Carroll pumped the brakes on that, saying it was “too soon” to project a reunion.

That could be because Wilson is still technically under contract, limiting what Carroll can say.

Russell Wilson’s Potential Return to AFC West Could Be Good News Broncos

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, Denver Broncos

GettyFormer Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson #3 greets former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after a game.

Wilson earned his first nine Pro Bowl nods under Carroll’s watch. The duo also went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one following the 2013 season. Wilson has said he would like to return to Pittsburgh. His potential return to the AFC West could boost the Broncos’ outlook.

The veteran is 2-1 against the Broncos in his career.

He sandwiched the lone loss with wins, first in 2018 and then again in Week 2 of the 2024 regular season. Wilson was not active for that game, though.

Wilson went 1-3 against Broncos head coach Sean Payton when the latter was leading the New Orleans Saints. He was inactive for the most recent of those games, a loss that came during the 2021 season.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Good News Amid Uncertain Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x